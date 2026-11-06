Delhi Metro commuters will have to plan their Diwali travel around revised train timings on November 8, as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced changes to services across its network. While three metro lines will begin operations an hour earlier than usual, the last train from terminal stations across all lines will depart an hour ahead of the regular schedule.

The revised timetable will apply on Sunday, November 8, coinciding with Diwali celebrations. According to the DMRC, the last metro train on all routes, including the Airport Express Line, will leave terminal stations at 10 pm instead of the usual 11 pm.

ALSO READ: Delhi Chokes Again Before Diwali: Data Shows AQI More Severe This Time Than Last Year, But Worse Is Yet To Come Which Delhi Metro Lines Will Start Early On Diwali? The Pink, Magenta and Grey lines will begin operations at 6 am, instead of their usual Sunday start time of 7 am. The revised morning schedule will apply to the following routes:

- Pink Line: Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar - Magenta Line: Botanical Garden-Krishna Park Extension and Majlis Park-Deepali Chowk - Grey Line: Dwarka-Dhansa Bus Stand The early services will commence from the respective terminal stations of these lines. ALSO READ: Grap 3 Curbs Imposed In Delhi-NCR As AQI Drops To Severe Category | What’s Closed Last Metro At 10 PM Across All Lines Apart from the early morning services on the three corridors, DMRC has also advanced the last train departure across its entire network. On Diwali, the last metro will leave terminal stations at 10 pm, including those on the Airport Express Line. This is one hour earlier than the regular 11 pm departure.

The DMRC has advised passengers to take note of the revised schedule and plan their journeys accordingly. Commuters can also check the corporation's official website and social media handles for further updates.