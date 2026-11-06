Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police suspect the man murdered seven members of his wife's family one by one over 20 days and disposed of their bodies across multiple locations with the help of his minor daughter. ALSO READ: Bengaluru Horror: Man Kills Wife, Six Members Of Her Family In Chilling Murder Spree; Dumps Bodies Across City Minor Daughter's Role Under Investigation The Bengaluru Police suspect that the minor daughter assisted her father at every stage of the killings and the subsequent disposal of the bodies. Investigators are currently questioning her to establish her exact role in the crime.

Domestic Dispute Led To Mass Murder The accused, identified as Indushekar, a cab driver with a record for chain-snatching, allegedly murdered his wife, Sunita, mother-in-law Roopwati, brothers-in-law Shivakumar and Shankar, sisters-in-law Divya and Nalini, and Shankar's seven-year-old son. Married to Sunita for nearly 20 years, Indushekar frequently quarrelled with her over her visits to her parental home. Relatives had attempted to reconcile the couple, but the efforts failed. Indushekar reportedly harboured deep resentment toward Sunita's mother and brothers for supporting her, driving him to target the entire family.

How Were The Killings Executed? According to initial investigations, the serial killings were carried out at Indushekar's house near Bashyam Circle in Srirampura, within the Rajajinagar police station limits. The suspect reportedly lured the victims to his home individually over a period of 15 to 20 days before killing them.

"The police have arrested a person who claims that, within a span of 15 to 20 days, which is subject to verification, he has murdered seven people. All of them are his relatives. Moreover, he has murdered his wife and all relatives of his wife. All six to seven persons are relatives of his wife, belonging to two families," The Times of India quoted Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh as saying.

ALSO READ: Haunted By Nightmares Of Friend, Maharashtra Man Surrenders 20 Days After Killing Him Search Operations Underway For Missing Bodies The killings came to light after relatives filed a missing-person report after failing to reach the family for several days. Suspicion turned to Indushekar, leading to his arrest. Police have recovered one body so far, while teams continue searching across multiple locations to locate the remaining six. "This is a very, very serious offence that has happened within the family. One minor has been murdered along with six other people. We are verifying from all angles how it happened," Commissioner Singh said. "He is giving a version that he called them one by one, murdered them and disposed of the bodies in places he has indicated; we are verifying this with the district SPs of those areas. Six bodies have yet to be found, as per the information provided by the accused," he added.

Investigators are coordinating with district police superintendents to verify the sites named by the accused and determine whether any other accomplices were involved. (With Inputs From ANI And Jagran.com)