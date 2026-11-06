In a shocking incident in southern Kolkata, a teenage boy was allegedly blindfolded, forced to wear a helmet, doused with petrol and set on fire by a group of people who reportedly filmed the assault for a social media reel. The October 27 attack in the Garfa area has also brought an alleged Rs 500 loan dispute into focus, with the victim's family claiming that the assault was linked to money he had borrowed and subsequently repaid.

Three people have been arrested and two minors apprehended in connection with the incident, police said on Friday.

The teenager sustained burn injuries to his chest and abdomen and was admitted to a hospital. His condition was stable, a police officer told reporters.

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How The Attack Unfolded Near Kolkata Pond

The incident took place near a pond in Lenin Nagar, in the Haltu area under Garfa police station limits.

According to reports, the teenager was returning home after work when a group led by the main accused, identified as Arghya Saha, allegedly called him over and made him sit on a cement bench near the pond.

What followed was allegedly presented as a game. The accused blindfolded the boy, made him wear a helmet and began slapping him repeatedly, asking him to identify the people assaulting him.

Even after receiving around 10-12 slaps, the teenager could not identify anyone. When he tried to remove the helmet, the accused allegedly threatened him and continued the assault.

"When he objected and tried to remove the helmet, they attempted to make him drink petrol," TOI quoted a police officer.

The group allegedly took petrol from a scooter and attempted to force the teenager to consume it. When he resisted, they poured the fuel over his body and set him ablaze with a matchstick.

Was The Assault Filmed For An Instagram Reel?

The group reportedly filmed the assault. Police suspect that the accused recorded the attack with the intention of creating a social media reel.

"We suspect that the accused recorded the assault for a social media reel. However, our officers are also probing other possible motives behind the attack," a police officer said.

Preliminary findings reportedly suggest that the accused intended to upload the footage online. They allegedly told the teenager to claim that he had participated in the video voluntarily and that nobody had assaulted him if questioned by police.

Investigators are examining the footage and questioning the arrested persons to establish whether social media content was the primary motive.

Family Points To Old Rs 500 Loan Dispute

Alongside the suspected social media angle, the victim's family has alleged that the attack stemmed from a financial dispute involving Rs 500.

According to the family, the teenager had borrowed the amount from one of the accused around six months ago. Although he had reportedly repaid the money, the accused allegedly continued to hold a grudge against him.

The family suspects that the old dispute may have triggered the assault. Police are investigating this allegation and have not ruled out other possible motives.

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Three Arrested, Two Minors Apprehended

The victim's family lodged a complaint at Garfa Police Station following the incident, after which police launched an investigation.

So far, three people have been arrested and two minors apprehended in connection with the assault.

"We are examining the video and questioning the arrested persons to establish the sequence of events and the motive behind the attack," a police officer said.

Police are continuing to investigate the alleged social media motive as well as the family's claims of a financial dispute.