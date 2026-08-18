A 20-year-old boy allegedly killed a 16-year-old boy and mutilated his body after he watched a reel on social media claiming human testicles were sold for Rs 1.2 crore. The accused has been identified as Zoyed Khan, who projected himself as a doctor, while he is a second-year student studying BBA. The teenager convinced four others to be a part of his plan and help him lure the 16-year-old youth.

It is alleged that the victim worked as a pen seller and helped his widowed mother to run the household. The accused people had befriended the minor some days prior to the incident. On August 6, two minors met the victim at Iqbal Maidan and convinced him to go accompany them to help Khan in a fight near Khatlapura.

The accused then took him to Dhobi Ghat and allegedly stabbed him to death, TOI reported. Following this, they removed the minor’s testicles with a blade. When the group started a search for buyers. However, they could not find one.

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The accused people then threw the minor’s body and the mutilated parts in a lake.

How Did The Crime Come To Light

On August 10, the police officials recovered the body from the Lower Lake near Dhobi Ghat. Five days later, his mother identified him, seeing a tattoo on his body.

Police have arrested Zoheb Khan, 20, and Aamir Qureshi, 18, and detained three minors. According to DCP Zone-3 Ayush Gupta, four of the accused allegedly participated in carrying out the murder while Zoheb guided them and was part of the conspiracy. The knife allegedly used in the crime has also been recovered.