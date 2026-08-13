Naidunia Correspondent, Bhopal: A BTech student from TIT College in Bhopal allegedly attacked four junior students with a knife after they called out his name. The senior student was sleeping inside his flat when the juniors first knocked on his door to call him. When he did not respond, they called out his name aloud to get his attention. This angered the accused student, who suddenly woke up, opened the door, and started arguing over being addressed by his name before launching the knife attack.

Bhopal BTech Student Stabs 4 Juniors According to reports, as the dispute escalated, the student grabbed a vegetable knife from the room and launched a flurry of attacks on the four individuals. One student was stabbed in the abdomen, another in the shoulder, and the other two sustained knife wounds to their hands. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. The police have arrested the accused student and registered a case of attempted murder against him.

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When Krishna did not open the door despite their knocking, the junior students called out to him by name. Angered by this, Krishna started an altercation, questioning how they dared to address a senior by his name. When the students tried to reason with him, he became even more furious. It is believed that following an argument, he went inside, returned with a knife, and launched attacks on the four of them. Upon receiving the information, a team led by Sub-Inspector Nitesh Mujalde reached the spot and apprehended the accused. The four injured are said to be out of danger.