Twisha Sharma Death Case: Four months after the Twisha Sharma death case came to light, the Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a chargesheet against lawyer-husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, a retired ex-judge, as the prime accused. The 636-page chargesheet applied various sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act; the 636-page chargesheet filed in court framed charges of dowry death, cruelty and abetment to suicide. The case against Samarth and Giribala Singh has been registered under sections 80(2), 85, and 108(3)(5) of BNS and sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

ALSO READ: Twisha Sharma Case: Court Directs CBI To File Final Report By August 11, Probe In Final Phase The Twisha Sharma Case 33-year-old Twisha Sharma was found dead at her marital home in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal on May 12. While her family alleged mental, physical violence, and dowry-related torture, her in-laws tried to frame it as a suicide.

Samarth allegedly took her to AIIMS Bhopal, where he claimed that she hanged herself at home at 10.20 pm. Doctors at AIIMS said that Twisha was brought dead to the hospital, following which a medico-legal case was registered. During the preliminary investigation, a second autopsy was ordered by the Madhya Pradesh High Court to clear critical doubts and address the family's allegations of lapses in the first, performed by AIIMS Bhopal. ALSO READ: Twisha Sharma Death Case: Samarth, Giribala Singh Refuse Voice Samples; Court Extends Custody Till July 28 The Second Autopsy Following the second autopsy, the CBI then took over the probe and arrested Samarth and Giribala. The second autopsy highlighted a major forensic dispute over the ligature material allegedly used in the hanging, including a gymnastics belt with a metal ring, ANI reported. It was conducted on May 24 by a four-member team from AIIMS Delhi in Bhopal.

The central question before the medical board was whether the gymnastics belt with a metal ring was the actual ligature used for hanging and whether it matched the injuries found on Twisha Sharma's neck. The first postmortem failed to determine this because the alleged ligature material was not produced before the medical board during the autopsy. The Madhya Pradesh High Court subsequently ordered a second postmortem to be conducted by the medical board at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi.

Laboratory and histopathological examinations confirmed the presence of skin tissue on the ligature material, establishing that it matched the injury pattern. Dowry, Mental and Physical Torture In their statements, Twisha's family has alleged that she was tormented by her in-laws, who were not satisfied with the dowry paid at the time of marriage on December 9, 2025. They levelled allegations of mental torture and domestic violence, which allegedly pushed the 33-year-old former model and actor to take the extreme step.