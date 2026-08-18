Naidunia Correspondent, Bhopal: A 650-page chargesheet in the Twisha Sharma murder case reveals the model's final WhatsApp messages, detailing prolonged mental distress caused by her husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh. In messages sent to her mother and sister-in-law, Twisha expressed her feelings of suffocation, loneliness, and the pain of being constantly misunderstood. On the night of May 12, just moments before taking her own life, she sent a text to her sister-in-law, Rashi, writing: “Tell him to collect his wife’s remains tomorrow... let me die in peace right now.”

ALSO READ: Twisha Sharma Case Takes Fresh Turn As AIIMS Finds Skin Tissue On Gym Belt, Submits Sealed Report To CBI CBI Files Chargesheet The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a chargesheet against Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh in connection with Twisha’s death. According to the CBI chargesheet, Twisha was deeply troubled by the harassment she faced at the hands of her husband and mother-in-law, and she died due to it. It has also come to light that Twisha had invested in the Chinese Share market.

Her demat account showed investments worth over Rs 20 lakh. The accused, Samarth, and his mother, Giribala Singh, were reportedly pressuring her to transfer these funds into their joint account. According to the CBI charge sheet, Giribala had previously harassed her eldest daughter-in-law too. The CBI has recorded the statement of Divya Singh, the ex-wife of Giribala's elder son. Singh stated that she was subjected to mental harassment over not having children and regarding her employment after marriage.

AIIMS Confirms Suicide By Hanging Meanwhile, a significant revelation has emerged from the second post-mortem examination conducted by the AIIMS medical board, following an order by the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The report states that Twisha died of hanging, and the examination found no marks of assault or struggle on her body that could be considered medico-legally significant.

In compliance with the MP High Court's directive, Dr. Sudhir Gupta, Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS, has submitted the report to the CBI in a sealed envelope. He stated unequivocally that the incident is clearly a case of suicide. There were no injury marks of medico-legal significance on the deceased's body to indicate any physical attack, resistance, or struggle prior to death.

According to Jagran.com report, the five-member special team prepared an 11-page report in which both the suicide and murder angles regarding the death were thoroughly investigated. During this process, forensic experts closely examined the ligature material used for the hanging, which included a gymnastic belt featuring a metal ring.