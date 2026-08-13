Jagran Correspondent, New Delhi: A special fast-track court, set up for hearing the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, took cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the CBI on Wednesday. Special Judge Ajay Gupta, upon taking cognizance of the agency's final report against 13 accused, stated that the court would begin hearing the arguments on Thursday upon the framing of the charges.

Court Expresses Displeasure Early during the proceedings, the court expressed displeasure over the disclosure of the identities of some minor witnesses. It highlighted that while some elements of the charge sheet had not yet been disclosed in court, they had already been published in media. The court further suggested the media act responsibly and not publish such facts while the matter is being heard.

The observations from court came after the central probe agency informed it that the names of the accused were being published in the media. It also pointed out that portions of the charge sheet were being published repeatedly in newspapers. The defense lawyer argued that the media exposure could affect their case, adding that the media had a copy of the charge sheet before it was even filed.

ALSO READ: Parliamentary Panel's Exam Reform Recommendations Stalled As NDA Objects To 'NTA-Only' Overhaul, Seeks Nationwide Revamp Will Examine News Reports: Court The court, upon hearing arguments, assured that it would examine the news report and determine what action needed to be taken. In its 20,000-page charge sheet in the paper leak case, the CBI has named 13 people as accused, including minors.

The central probe agency stated that three subject matter experts leaked the NEET exam questions from the National Testing Agency (NTA) office in Delhi through different methods. The court was informed that the accused were able to leak the questions because they were not searched while leaving the secret location.

As per the charge sheet, NTA subject experts PV Kulkarni, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, and Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, who were the main masterminds in the NEET paper leak case, have been arrested. ALSO READ: From JSSC To JAC Board: Major Exams Facing Leak Allegations In Jharkhand | Full List