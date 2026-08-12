Jagran Bureau, Delhi: Following the NEET paper leak, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education has come forward to propose reforms in the examinations, although a controversy has arisen within the committee over limiting the scope of reforms to the NTA only.

NDA members included in the committee have argued that if any recommendation is to be given regarding improvement in the examination, then it should be given comprehensively. States like Jharkhand, Karnataka, Punjab, and Haryana, where recent exam-related irregularities have been reported, should also be included and discussed, the NDA MPs have asserted. In Jharkhand, student protests are still ongoing over exam-related irregularities. Committee meeting ended without any result The committee, convened on Tuesday to finalise its recommendations for exam reforms, ended without a decision amid heated debate. The committee, led by Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Mukul Wasnik, has now agreed to discuss the issue after August 15 in its 382nd revised report on exam reforms, including those of the NTA.

ALSO READ: Is CJP Planning Another Protest? Abhijeet Dipke Hints At 'Season 2 Of Jantar Mantar' According to sources, the committee meeting on Tuesday was called to finalise the recommendations related to reforms and strengthening of the NTA, but NDA members said that when recommendations have to be made for reforms in the examination, it should not be limited to the NTA only, but it needs to be looked at holistically at the national level.

The meeting then witnessed a heated debate that lasted for approximately two and a half hours. States like Jharkhand, Karnataka, Punjab, and Haryana were also cited, where recent cases of examination irregularities have been reported. Members argued that reforming the NTA alone would not lead to nationwide reforms, and that students in other states are currently grappling with similar problems.

Debate on granting constitutional status to NTA During this period, a heated exchange occurred between ruling and opposition MPs over the committee's proposed recommendation to grant constitutional status to the NTA. ALSO READ: Cap On Private Hospital Room Prices, More Public Hospitals: Parl Panel's Key Recommendations To Curb Healthcare Costs NDA members pointed out that even without constitutional status, many institutions like ISRO are performing well in the country, while even after constitutional status, irregularities are being seen in Public Service Commission examinations in many states, including Jharkhand. The committee, however, agreed that the NTA should be reformed and strengthened. It is worth noting that since the NEET paper leak, the education committee has held several meetings, summoning officials and experts from the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health, and the NTA.