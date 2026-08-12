Days after Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke led a 37-day-long protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged exam irregularities, which culminated in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Dipke on Wednesday announced that the party would soon launch a similar protest, which he termed "Season 2 of Jantar Mantar".

Dipke said, "Many people were commenting on Instagram when Season 2 of 'Jantar-Mantar' will begin. I want to tell them that Season 2 of 'Jantar-Mantar' is going to start very soon." #WATCH | Delhi | Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "Many people were commenting on Instagram when Season 2 of 'Jantar-Mantar' will begin. I want to tell them that Season 2 of 'Jantar-Mantar' is going to start very soon." pic.twitter.com/v5dkaQcPtv — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026 Dipke also alleged that the CJP had been unable to find a venue for a volunteers' meeting in Delhi, claiming that several hall owners cited "pressure from above". "We were scheduled to hold our volunteers' meet in Delhi today. We were looking for a hall, but no one would rent us one. Everyone kept saying there was pressure from above," Dipke said.

#WATCH | Delhi | Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "We were scheduled to hold our volunteers' meet in Delhi today... We were looking for a hall, but no one would rent us one. Everyone kept saying there was pressure from above... We had managed to secure… pic.twitter.com/48OnCdwEdn — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026 He claimed that the party eventually managed to secure a hall but alleged that its owners were threatened on the morning of the meeting. "They were told that if they allowed the CJP meeting to take place here, they would be hung upside down," he alleged.

Dipke accused the BJP of being behind the alleged threats and said such actions would not deter the party. ALSO READ: 'Why No Tear Gas, Lathi-Charge When Parties Protest?': Abhijeet Dipke Slams Jharkhand Police Action On Students "All of this is being done by the BJP. Their actions and words clearly reveal that they are afraid of the country's youth. If they think such petty actions will frighten us, they are sorely mistaken," he said. The announcement comes after the CJP's 37-day-long protest at Jantar Mantar was withdrawn on July 25, following Pradhan's resignation and assurances on the party's other key demands. ALSO READ: ‘For A Better Tomorrow’: CJP Founder Abhijit Dipke Announces Nationwide Campaign To Improve Rural Govt Schools Reacting to Dipke's "Jantar Mantar Season 2" statement, CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said, "This itself is Season Two. Protests are taking place across the country against such incompetent governments and officers. On behalf of CJP, we are now embarking on a nationwide 'listening tour' to hear what the public has to say. We will run a campaign, and we are prioritising the issue of education starting from Independence Day.

Dipke’s latest remarks come as the CJP broadens its agenda beyond the protests that brought the group national attention earlier this year. On Wednesday, he also announced that the party would launch its “School Thik Karo” campaign on Independence Day, August 15, to push for better basic facilities in government schools in villages. #WATCH | Delhi | Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "This campaign is aimed at fixing the village schools across the country that have been neglected for so many years." pic.twitter.com/uQayRU0uiD — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026 “Kids in villages shouldn’t be pleading for basic facilities at school after 80 years of Independence.” “As a country, we have failed rural kids in the worst possible way. This Independence Day, CJP will launch the ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign to improve Govt schools in villages,” he said on X.

The campaign is expected to begin in Dipke’s village in Hingoli, Maharashtra, with the CJP founder calling on sarpanches, parents and local residents to take responsibility for improving school infrastructure. ( With ANI inputs)