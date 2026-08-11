Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijit Dipke had announced a nationwide campaign for government schools in rural areas, calling on parents to conduct social audits of basic facilities and sarpanches to take up the task of improving the institutions. The campaign will begin on August 15, with the CJP calling upon citizens, parents and village leaders to work together to address what it termed "neglect of rural educational infrastructure".

Initiative To Begin In Dipke's Village Sharing a video message, Dipke said he would launch the initiative from his village Hingoli in Maharashtra by approaching the village head with the request of improving the government schools there. "The coming 15th August is our 80th Independence Day. But, if anything has been neglected or ignored the most in the last 80 years, it is the government schools in our villages," Dipke said.

This Independence Day, let’s pledge to improve the Govt Schools in our villages. pic.twitter.com/fZyRrmoNhu — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 10, 2026 The campaign will ask parents, citizens and village leaders to examine government schools and document the availability of essential facilities, including electricity, drinking water, separate functional washrooms and hygienic midday meals. The organisation has described it as a "Sarpanch Challenge", under which the CJP would publicly recognise village heads who improve their schools by sharing before-and-after photographs on its social media platforms, giving credit to the sarpanches concerned. ALSO READ: CJP Forms National Working Committee, Dipke Appointed National Convener, Saurav Das Becomes Co-Convener | Who Gets What?

‘Every Child Deserves Better Tomorrow’ CJP founder Dipke stated that the campaign attempts to draw attention to what he described as the neglect of rural educational infrastructure. The proposal will focus on ensuring that government schools serving children of farmers and wage labourers have basic facilities.

ALSO READ: Jharkhand Student Protest: CJP Delegation Reaches Ranchi, Backs Aspirants Amid Escalating JPSC Row "Every child of every citizen of India deserves a better tomorrow because quality education is a fundamental right," the campaign organisers said. Initiative To Ask Parents To Highlight Inefficiences The social audit will ask parents and community members to visit government schools and check if basic facilities are available. A printable audit form will be available through a link in the comments section of videos posted on the official Cockroach Janta Party page. Citizens can use the form to make a detailed list of which facilities are available or missing and submit the completed forms along with video evidence to the organisation."The real India lives in its villages, and it is time our schools reflect that," Dipke said.