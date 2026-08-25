  • Source:JND
HighLights
  1. CJP announced major organisational revamp with new office-bearers.
  2. New joint secretaries and national spokespersons were appointed.
  3. Zone-wise coordination committees formed to strengthen grassroots.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has announced a major expansion of its organisational structure, appointing new office-bearers and setting up zone-wise coordination committees across the country. The move comes after the party’s month-long protest at Jantar Mantar which ended on July 25 over the NEET paper leak and alleged examination irregularities, which it said had intensified its campaign on issues concerning students and the education system.

Under the latest organisational rejig, CJP has appointed new organisational joint secretaries and national spokespersons, while also constituting coordination committees for the North, West, and East zones.

The party said the appointments are aimed at strengthening its organisational network, promoting local leadership, improving coordination, and expanding its activities at the grassroots level.

In the latest round of appointments, Rekha Sharma, Akshay Shinde, Prem Akash, Anam Uzma, and Balkrishna Shukla have been appointed as organisational joint secretaries. Sudhir Sangwan and Siddhant Bhardwaj have been appointed as national spokespersons.

ALSO READ: CJP Announces March From India Gate To Delhi Police HQ On September 5; Here's Why

Meanwhile, CJP founder Dipke has been visiting government schools across several states as part of the party’s “School Thik Karo” campaign, which seeks to highlight issues faced by students and teachers and draw attention to the poor condition of government school infrastructure.

CJP Announces Zone-Wise Appointments; Check Full List

(a). North Zone Coordination Committee

Aadesh Pradhan Gurjar

Azad Mohit

Mohd. Farhan Khan

Vishesh Karnwal

Ujjwal Pandey

Pooja Saini

Aftab Singh Virk

Arshdeep Singh Kochar

Zahid Ahmed Male

Mehvish Ali

Shreshth Singh Khera

Ajay Deshwal

Dr. Vivek Sangwan

Mukesh Allrounder

Ram Jhakhad

Harsh Kartikey Singh

Advocate Aarushi Ghai

(b). West Zone Coordination Committee

Dr. Nitin Dighe

Adv. Jaisingh Shere

Durgesh Kuhike

Nilakshi Wankhede

Sarosh Shaikh

Ashutosh Sharma

Rohit Patel

Aniket Shivhare

Ram Patel

Ved Trivedi

Pritesh Chawda

ALSO READ: CJP Calls Working Committee Meeting On August 24 To Review Status Of Centre's Commitments, Warns Of Fresh Agitation

(c). East Zone Coordination Committee

Sheikh Maruf Uddin

Dedipya Ganguly

Sheikh Abdul Hafiz

Parkarti Sahu

Rakesh Ranjan Samal

Swapnil Mishra

Ashutosh Ranjan

Khushbu Wahab Choudhary

Mayank Pandey

Satish Yadav

Aslam Khan

Rasika Khare

Sachin Bharwal

Kritika Kashyap

Mohan Yadav

Raman Deep

 


Also In News