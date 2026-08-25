The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has announced a major expansion of its organisational structure, appointing new office-bearers and setting up zone-wise coordination committees across the country. The move comes after the party’s month-long protest at Jantar Mantar which ended on July 25 over the NEET paper leak and alleged examination irregularities, which it said had intensified its campaign on issues concerning students and the education system.

Under the latest organisational rejig, CJP has appointed new organisational joint secretaries and national spokespersons, while also constituting coordination committees for the North, West, and East zones.

The party said the appointments are aimed at strengthening its organisational network, promoting local leadership, improving coordination, and expanding its activities at the grassroots level.

Introducing the new members of the Cockroach Janta Party’s organisational teams.



We look forward to building a stronger and more active organisation across the country. pic.twitter.com/YFXmGfGKVX — Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) August 25, 2026

In the latest round of appointments, Rekha Sharma, Akshay Shinde, Prem Akash, Anam Uzma, and Balkrishna Shukla have been appointed as organisational joint secretaries. Sudhir Sangwan and Siddhant Bhardwaj have been appointed as national spokespersons.

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