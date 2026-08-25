- CJP announced major organisational revamp with new office-bearers.
- New joint secretaries and national spokespersons were appointed.
- Zone-wise coordination committees formed to strengthen grassroots.
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has announced a major expansion of its organisational structure, appointing new office-bearers and setting up zone-wise coordination committees across the country. The move comes after the party’s month-long protest at Jantar Mantar which ended on July 25 over the NEET paper leak and alleged examination irregularities, which it said had intensified its campaign on issues concerning students and the education system.
Under the latest organisational rejig, CJP has appointed new organisational joint secretaries and national spokespersons, while also constituting coordination committees for the North, West, and East zones.
The party said the appointments are aimed at strengthening its organisational network, promoting local leadership, improving coordination, and expanding its activities at the grassroots level.
Introducing the new members of the Cockroach Janta Party’s organisational teams.— Cockroach Janta Party - CJP (@Cockroachisback) August 25, 2026
We look forward to building a stronger and more active organisation across the country. pic.twitter.com/YFXmGfGKVX
In the latest round of appointments, Rekha Sharma, Akshay Shinde, Prem Akash, Anam Uzma, and Balkrishna Shukla have been appointed as organisational joint secretaries. Sudhir Sangwan and Siddhant Bhardwaj have been appointed as national spokespersons.
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Meanwhile, CJP founder Dipke has been visiting government schools across several states as part of the party’s “School Thik Karo” campaign, which seeks to highlight issues faced by students and teachers and draw attention to the poor condition of government school infrastructure.
CJP Announces Zone-Wise Appointments; Check Full List
(a). North Zone Coordination Committee
Aadesh Pradhan Gurjar
Azad Mohit
Mohd. Farhan Khan
Vishesh Karnwal
Ujjwal Pandey
Pooja Saini
Aftab Singh Virk
Arshdeep Singh Kochar
Zahid Ahmed Male
Mehvish Ali
Shreshth Singh Khera
Ajay Deshwal
Dr. Vivek Sangwan
Mukesh Allrounder
Ram Jhakhad
Harsh Kartikey Singh
Advocate Aarushi Ghai
(b). West Zone Coordination Committee
Dr. Nitin Dighe
Adv. Jaisingh Shere
Durgesh Kuhike
Nilakshi Wankhede
Sarosh Shaikh
Ashutosh Sharma
Rohit Patel
Aniket Shivhare
Ram Patel
Ved Trivedi
Pritesh Chawda
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(c). East Zone Coordination Committee
Sheikh Maruf Uddin
Dedipya Ganguly
Sheikh Abdul Hafiz
Parkarti Sahu
Rakesh Ranjan Samal
Swapnil Mishra
Ashutosh Ranjan
Khushbu Wahab Choudhary
Mayank Pandey
Satish Yadav
Aslam Khan
Rasika Khare
Sachin Bharwal
Kritika Kashyap
Mohan Yadav
Raman Deep