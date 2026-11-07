Kerala Doctor Case: Two days ago, film actors - Malayalam actors Athulya Chandran and Bibin Perumpally - were arrested by the Kadavanthra police in a case in which a doctor was allegedly assaulted and robbed of valuables worth Rs 3.25 lakh. Now, the investigation into the matter has made a 180-degree change. Police probe found that the doctor is a rape accused and probably sexually assaulted several other women.

The doctor booked in a rape case, who had earlier accused Malayalam actors of assaulting and robbing him, is suspected to have sexually assaulted more women, police said on Saturday. ALSO READ: Kerala-Born, Harvard Graduate And Vocal On Gaza: Nithya Raman's Historic Journey To Becoming Los Angeles Mayor The case was registered at the Infopark police station based on a complaint by a woman who is a relative of Chandran, officials said. Doctor's Two Phones Changed The Angle Of The Case An examination of Dr Johnson Varghese's two mobile phones revealed videos and photographs of intimate moments involving several women. Varghese has been absconding since the rape case was registered on Friday, they said.

Police have decided to conduct a further investigation based on the digital evidence recovered from his mobile phone. More cases will be registered if women appearing in the photographs and videos approach them with complaints, officials said. ALSO READ: Kochi Police Chief Transferred Over Alleged Cover-Up In Fatal Mercedes Crash Involving Judge’s Son In the present case, the complainant alleged that the doctor had sexually assaulted her and recorded the incident on his mobile phone. What Happened At The Apartment Where Actors Were Present? According to police, the woman also alleged that Chandran and Perumpally had lured the doctor to an apartment to get the videos deleted from his phone. According to the doctor's complaint, he was called to a flat at Essen Springdale Apartments in Vyttila here on November 2 on the pretext that the aunt of one of the accused was unwell.

On reaching the flat, he found around 12 people, including the actors, present there. They allegedly assaulted him and stole his two mobile phones, smartwatch and earphones, collectively valued at around Rs 3.25 lakh, the FIR stated. The 41-year-old doctor alleged that the group accused him of drugging and raping the aunt of one of the accused and assaulted him several times. Chandran and Perumpally have acted in several Malayalam films. Meanwhile, Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Saturday dismissed the bail petitions filed by three arrested persons, including two actors. (With PTI Inputs)