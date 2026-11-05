Democrat Nithya Raman has defeated incumbent mayor Karen Bass to win the Los Angeles mayoral race, marking a major shift in the city's political leadership. According to projections by Decision Desk HQ on Thursday, Raman secured 51.1 per cent of the votes, compared to Bass's 48.33 per cent. With this victory, Raman is set to make history as Los Angeles' first Asian-American mayor and only the second woman to lead the city.

Raman Thanks Voters In a video message posted on X, Raman expressed her gratitude to the people of Los Angeles for electing her as their next mayor. She said that she had spoken with outgoing Mayor Karen Bass thanked her for her leadership and decades of service. Raman said she deeply loves the city and believes in its people. Raman added that she looks forward to working together to build a better future for Los Angeles.

"Los Angeles, I am deeply honored to be your next mayor. just spoke with Mayor Bass and expressed my deepest gratitude for her leadership and decades of service. Los Angeles would not be the city it is today without her. I love this city. I believe in its people. The work ahead will be hard, and change will take time. And together, we are going to build a future as extraordinary as the city we call home," said Raman.

Los Angeles, I am deeply honored to be your next mayor. I just spoke with Mayor Bass and expressed my deepest gratitude for her leadership and decades of service. Los Angeles would not be the city it is today without her. I love this city. I believe in its people. The work ahead will be hard, and change will take time. And together, we are going to build a future as extraordinary as the city we call home. Thank you, LA. Let’s get to work. — Nithya Raman (@nithyavraman) November 5, 2026 How Did Nithya Raman Win? Raman had entered the mayoral race at the last minute to challenge Bass. Her decision had surprised many as she had supported Bass's re-election just weeks earlier. Despite the late entry, she built her campaign around local issues and gained support through a strategy similar to other candidates linked to the democratic socialist movement. Several issues worked in favour of Raman, as Bass' term as mayor was marked by criticism over the devastating Palisades wildfire, rising homelessness, the loss of Hollywood jobs and problems with basic city services. These issues added to public dissatisfaction and helped Raman gain support. Decision Desk HQ projects Nithya Raman wins the CA Los Angeles Mayor Nonpartisan General Election #DecisionMade: 7:49 PM EST Follow live results here: https://t.co/1kpbRZUYUv https://t.co/LHwjhhfjjz — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 5, 2026 ALSO READ: Republicans' Defeat In US Midterms Sparks Iran War Blame Game, Israel Reacts To Vance's Remarks Who Is Nithya Raman? Nithya V Raman was born on July 28, 1981, in Kerala, India, into a Tamil Iyer family. Her family moved to the US when she was six, first settling in Louisiana and later in Massachusetts. She studied at Harvard University, where she earned a degree in Social Studies, and later completed a master's degree in urban planning from MIT. Before entering politics, she worked on urban development and homelessness-related issues.

Before moving to LA in 2014, Raman lived in India, where she founded Transparent Chennai, a non-profit organisation that used research and community engagement to support underserved communities. After moving to Los Angeles, she worked in city administration and later founded the SELAH Neighbourhood Homeless Coalition.

Personal Life Raman lives in the Silver Lake neighbourhood of Los Angeles with her husband, Vali Chandrasekaran, who is a television screenwriter and also studied at Harvard University. The couple has twins, a son and a daughter. While she was born into a Hindu family, she has not publicly spoken about following any particular religion.

In 2020, she ran for the Los Angeles City Council on a platform focused on tackling homelessness and housing issues and had also won. She won re-election in 2024 as well. Her work largely focused on housing, homelessness, and improving city services. In 2023, she had gained attention after she paused a Los Angeles City Council meeting to remember the civilians killed in Gaza. She even joined two other council members in introducing a resolution calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza war in 2024.

Indian-Origin Mayors In US With her win, Raman has become another Indian-origin politician to lead a major US city. She joins leaders such as Zohran Mamdani (Mayor of New York City), Aftab Pureval (Mayor of Cincinnati), Sam Joshi (Mayor of Edison) and Danny Avula (Mayor of Richmond), who also have Indian or South Asian roots.

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