Delhi Diwali Rush: The Ministry of Railways has stepped up its preparation measures for the Diwali and Chhath festive rush in Delhi as a huge number of people are travelling to their homes. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday reviewed train operations, war room preparations, and crowd management from the Railway Board War Room at Rail Bhawan, Delhi.

Calling the season a sacred festive period, Vaishnaw said officials have been instructed to strictly look after smooth and safe passenger travel, as it is a peak traffic season for the railways. As a crowd-control measure, holding areas have been established at approx. 20 stations in the national capital.

ALSO READ: Surat Festive Rush: Udhna Station Overcrowded As 15000 Bihar, UP-Based Migrant Workers Head Home; 3 Lakh More Expected Ticket Counters Shifted, Scanning Counters Put Up The minister also said that to make ticket booking easy for passengers, the counters have been shifted from inside the station premises to the holding areas. "We have also set up numerous scanning counters to facilitate parallel processing, ensuring that long queues do not form during the security screening process," said Vaishnaw.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "This is a very sacred festive period, which also coincides with a season of peak traffic for the railways, encompassing Durga Puja, Diwali, and Chhath...Holding areas have been established at approximately 20 stations, allowing passengers to wait comfortably for their trains. Ticket counters have been relocated from inside the station premises to these holding areas, making it easier for passengers to purchase tickets. We have also set up numerous scanning counters to facilitate parallel processing, ensuring that long queues do not form during the security screening process. In the last financial year, there were approximately 75,000 special trains in total; this financial year, that figure is set to exceed 80,000. During the current peak festive season, we have deployed 18,000 special trains, an increase from the 12,000 operated last year...Around 700 AI cameras have been installed..." He adds, "Special trains have been stationed at various locations, including Shakur Basti, Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar, Anand Vihar Terminal, and near New Delhi station...Even today—on the occasion of Chhoti Diwali, the traffic situation across all locations has already returned to normal. We intend to maintain this throughout the festive season..." — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2026 Total Special Trains To Exceed 80,000 Speaking of special train services to accommodate lakhs of passengers, the Railway Minister said this year the total number of special train services is expected to cross 80,000 compared to last financial year's 75,000. "During the current peak festive season, we have deployed 18,000 special trains, an increase from the 12,000 operated last year," he said, pointing out that around 700 AI cameras have also been installed.

Where Have These Special Trains Been Stationed? The Diwali and Chhath special train services have been stationed at various Delhi junctions including- Shakur Basti, Nizamuddin, Anand Vihar, Anand Vihar Terminal, and near New Delhi station. "Even today—on the occasion of Chhoti Diwali, the traffic situation across all locations has already returned to normal. We intend to maintain this throughout the festive season," Vaishnaw said. ALSO READ: Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Special From Oct 16 To Ease Festive Rush; Check Key Details Indian Railways To Run Special Trains Till Dec 30 Meanwhile, Indian Railways has planned over 12,000 special trains set to run between November 1 and December 30. These extra services are meant to handle the big rush of people travelling for Diwali and Chhath Puja and will operate across different parts of the country over those 61 days.

On top of the regular trains, another 1,500 special services are lined up for the next four days- that is roughly 300 extra trains each day. The idea is to ease the pressure on busy routes and give passengers more options when they’re heading home for the festivals.