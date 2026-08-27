A 26-year-old woman allegedly jumped from the 10th floor of a building in Mumbai's Bhandup on Wednesday morning but landed on an adjacent tree instead of hitting the ground.

The incident took place in a Co-operative Housing Society on Lake Road in Tulshetpada, Bhandup West. The woman, Pratiskha Hiwrale, was found hanging on the tree 20-25 feet above the ground.

The fire brigade was rushed to the spot after it was alerted at around 9:30 AM. The personnel used hooks, an electric saw and ladders to conduct the delicate rescue efforts. Hiwrale was brought down safely from the tree. She was then taken to a private hospital in a private ambulance.