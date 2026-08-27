- Woman jumped from 10th floor in Mumbai's Bhandup.
- Miraculously landed on a tree, saving her life.
- Sustained critical injuries; thigh pierced by tree branch.
A 26-year-old woman allegedly jumped from the 10th floor of a building in Mumbai's Bhandup on Wednesday morning but landed on an adjacent tree instead of hitting the ground.
The incident took place in a Co-operative Housing Society on Lake Road in Tulshetpada, Bhandup West. The woman, Pratiskha Hiwrale, was found hanging on the tree 20-25 feet above the ground.
The fire brigade was rushed to the spot after it was alerted at around 9:30 AM. The personnel used hooks, an electric saw and ladders to conduct the delicate rescue efforts. Hiwrale was brought down safely from the tree. She was then taken to a private hospital in a private ambulance.
The tree saved her life, but she sustained severe injuries to her left leg. The branch of the tree reportedly pierced through her thigh. She was later shifted to the emergency ward in Sion Hospital, where her condition remains critical.
#Mumbai Bhandup: A woman fell from the 10th floor of the Sunshine SRA building but survived after getting caught in the branches of a large tree below. Fire brigade personnel rescued her safely. Police are probing how she fell and her current condition. pic.twitter.com/w0plsn8tCi— Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) August 26, 2026
ALSO READ: ‘Violates Right To ..’: Mumbai Cab Drivers Move Bombay HC Challenging Marathi Mandate In Maharashtra
Speaking about the incident, a fire brigade officer said, "The victim jumped from the 10th floor of the ground-plus-21-storey SRA building in Bhandup West, around 9.30 am. We received a call at 9.33 am and reached there in no time. At the spot, we found that the tree had arrested her fall and a branch, approximately 50-60 mm in diameter, had pierced her right thigh, suspending the woman from the tree at a height of approximately 20 feet above the ground. Our personnel reached the branch with the help of an Angus ladder."
The police have informed her family about the incident. According to the police, Hiwrale was married four months ago.
ALSO READ: Former Air Hostess Held With Rs 30 Lakh MD On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Hid Shipment In Baby Diapers
The woman was unconscious after she was rescued and admitted to the hospital. Due to her condition, the police were unable to record her statement. The police said that they will take further action after Hiwrale gains consciousness.