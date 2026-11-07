The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Saturday rejected claims that petrol sold across Karnataka by major oil marketing companies contains ethanol levels significantly higher than the mandated 20 per cent (E20) limit. The ministry said that E20 petrol supplied across the country by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) conforms to IS 17021, the official Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specification for ethanol-blended motor gasoline.

ALSO READ: E-20 Row: Karnataka Minister Claims Ethanol Content Exceeds 30% In Petrol Samples, Demands Relief Fund For Motorists The ministry added that 893 samples from 27 states and Union Territories, including 56 from Karnataka, were tested and found to meet the prescribed specifications. All 56 samples tested in Karnataka conformed strictly to IS 17021, with ethanol content ranging consistently between 19 per cent and 20 per cent.

The ministry highlighted that standard procedures for petrol testing involve collecting six one-litre samples. Of these, two must be handed over to the dealer against acknowledgement, two retained by the oil company or concerned department, and two sent to an officially notified laboratory, with sample labels jointly signed by officials.

"While samples drawn during the September 2026 exercise were routed through the State Level Coordinator to designated OMC laboratories and tested for the quality parameters requested under the MDG 2024, the subsequent exercise in October reportedly involved samples drawn without the participation of OMC representatives. The OMCs have also not received the corresponding retention samples, complete outlet-wise details or laboratory reports, despite seeking these through the State Level Coordinator," the ministry said.

Karnataka Minister Alleges Ethanol Content Exceeds 30% In Petrol Samples The clarification comes in response to allegations made by the Karnataka Government’s Department of Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology. Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Friday, State Minister Rizwan Arshad shared findings from accredited laboratories claiming petrol samples contained up to 31.2 per cent ethanol. He urged the Central Government to penalise oil firms for "over-blending" and set up a fund to compensate vehicle owners for damage.

"E20 Turned Into 420": Rahul Gandhi It quickly escalated into a political row. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday criticised the Modi government over the rollout of E20 petrol, citing test results from fuel samples collected by the Karnataka government and demanding transparency on actual ethanol content nationwide.

In a post on X, Gandhi wrote, "E20 turned into 420", alleging that petrol was being stolen from public vehicles and citing Section 420 of the former Indian Penal Code on cheating. ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Petrol Chori' As Karnataka Tests Reveal Up To 31.2% Ethanol In IOCL Fuel Sample He noted that while the government claims petrol contains 20 per cent ethanol, accredited lab tests on samples from seven Karnataka districts revealed significantly higher levels. Specifically, he claimed that 11 of 14 samples exceeded the 20 per cent threshold, reaching up to 31.2 per cent at IOCL and 30.5 per cent at HPCL, with both public and private suppliers, including IOCL, HPCL, BPCL, Nayara, and Shell, exceeding the prescribed limit.

OMCs Question Testing Methodology Refuting the allegations, IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL raised serious concerns over the sampling procedures and testing methodology adopted during Karnataka's October exercise. The three OMCs clarified that the claims, as reported, are "not supported by testing conducted in accordance with the prescribed statutory and technical procedures. "E20 petrol supplied by the three OMCs across the country, including Karnataka, conforms to IS 17021, the Bureau of Indian Standards specification for ethanol-blended motor gasoline," the OMCs said. (With Inputs From Agencies)