E20 Row: Petrol sold across Karnataka by major oil marketing companies contains ethanol levels significantly higher than the permitted 20 per cent (E20) limit, with laboratory tests recording up to 31.2 per cent ethanol in Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) samples.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Friday, Karnataka Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Rizwan Arshad shared findings from accredited laboratories, urging the Central Government to penalise oil firms for "over-blending" and set up a fund to compensate vehicle owners for damage.

ALSO READ: Govt Clears E100 Fuel for Flex-Fuel Vehicles, Paving Way for 100% Ethanol Cars; Will E20 Cars Be Affected? Addressed a press conference today and shared laboratory findings exposing excessive ethanol blending in petrol supplied across Karnataka. Tests conducted at NABL-accredited and ISO-certified laboratories found ethanol levels exceeding 20%, with certain IOCL and HPCL samples recording 31.2% and 30.5%, respectively. Under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri D.K. Shivakumar, we demand transparency from the Union Government, strict action against over-blending, compensation for affected consumers and mandatory disclosure of ethanol content at fuel stations. Consumers deserve quality fuel and transparency for every rupee they pay. #PressConference #Ethanol #E20 — Rizwan Arshad (@ArshadRizwan) November 6, 2026 Lab Tests Confirm Excess Ethanol Blends The Karnataka Civil Supplies Department collected 63 petrol samples from fuel pumps across the state, including Bengaluru. Arshad said that samples were initially sent to the in-house testing facilities of IOCL and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), but their reports did not disclose ethanol levels despite it being a prescribed testing parameter. "This raises serious concerns about transparency," Arshad said.

The department subsequently sent the samples to laboratories accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO). The test results revealed over-blending across oil marketing companies (OMCs): IOCL: Recorded the highest ethanol blend of 31.2 per cent.

HPCL (Hindustan Petroleum): Recorded an ethanol blend of 30.5 per cent.

BPCL: Registered an ethanol blend of 26.5 per cent.

Nayara and Shell: Recorded 26.1 per cent and 25.5 per cent, respectively. High Ethanol Poses Vehicle Damage Risks, Losses Estimated At Rs 1 Lakh Crore Highlighting the risks of excessive ethanol, Arshad pointed out that over 99 per cent of the 35 crore vehicles on Indian roads were not built for blends above 20 per cent.

"If we are only beginning to manufacture E20-compliant vehicles after 2023, what proportion of the total vehicle population does this represent? It is a very small fraction; only a tiny percentage of vehicles are E20-compliant. If the ethanol blend exceeds E20, even these E20-compliant vehicles will face problems," he said.

Referring to the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the minister said, "For the average vehicle, the fuel-system components such as rubber parts, hoses, gaskets, seals, and O-rings will all begin to deteriorate." Arshad calculated that a 10 per cent drop in fuel efficiency due to higher ethanol content costs Indian consumers approximately Rs 62,000 crore annually in hidden losses. Adding vehicle repair and part replacement costs, he estimated total consumer losses at nearly Rs 1 lakh crore.

Karnataka Outlines Four Key Demands For Centre The Karnataka government said it will submit the laboratory findings to the Centre while continuing independent fuel quality checks. Arshad outlined four demands to the central government: ALSO READ: Is Govt Working On Ethanol Blending Beyond E20 Via Flexi-Fuel Vehicles? What We Know Strict Action: Penalise all OMCs supplying fuel with more than 20 per cent ethanol.

E20 Spoilage Fund: Establish a dedicated fund to compensate vehicle owners for damage through certified service centre claims.

Mandatory Display Rules: Mandate every fuel pump in the country to display exact ethanol blend percentages to allow consumer choice.

Public Clarification: Publicly clarify the actual ethanol blend levels being supplied to consumers nationwide. "Every fuel pump in the country should be mandated to display ethanol blend percentage, allowing consumers to choose between the range of blends available," Arshad added.