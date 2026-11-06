Starlink's India Entry Row: Around a month after business tycoon Elon Musk accused certain "oligarchs" of blocking his company Starlink's entry to India, the government sources on Friday informed that his firm was the last of three communication companies to apply for a license. They further stated that the process has been transparent, adding that Starlink was even the last to submit its security compliance documents.

'Customer Is King' While talking to the news agency ANI, the government sources stated that the process of license distribution has been fair and transparent. They further stated that customers would ultimately decide which firm to choose based on multiple factors, including pricing and efficiency.

As per the government sources, the three firms to receive license are Jio, OneWeb (backed by Bharti Airtel), and Starlink. They stated that Starlink was the last to get license as it submitted its application after the two Indian companies. The government has asked these firms to present their efficiency and meet the security requirements. In this process too, Elon Musk's firm submitted the compliance documents after the other two communication companies.

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro Revises Timings For Diwali; 3 Lines To Start Early, Last Train At 10 PM Across All Routes | Check Details What Elon Musk Alleged? Earlier, Musk, in a post on X, had alleged non-transperancy in licence allotment and asked the reason behind delays. While responding to his remarks, Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani stated that while the license has already been issued, the clarification is pending with the Home Ministry. He further stated that the process was not limited to his firm as all the other two companies too had to go through the process.

"The Department of Telecom has issued licences to all satcom companies as well as provisional spectrum. Now the issue is pending with MHA for security clearance. As soon as it is cleared, they will get it. It has nothing to do with one company," Pemmasani told reporters.

Earlier in October, Starlink senior office bearers stated that the firm's system for India has been designed as per the country's guidelines and security arrangements. ALSO READ: Bengaluru Murder Case: Minor Daughter Under Scanner For Helping Father At Every Stage From Killings To Body Disposal