Bengaluru IT Hiring Row: In the past few weeks, Kannadiga groups have visited IT firms in Bengaluru to inspect the ration of local employees they have hired. The groups have accused these firms of ignoring the candidates from Karnataka in their hiring process, which the IT companies have often denied. Earlier, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urged the social groups to not directly visit the offices of these companies. However, he asserted that strict action would be taken if any firm is found guilty of deliberately ignoring the local candidates.

What Groups Are Demanding? The members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) have demanded certain information from the IT firms, including workforce composition, details of recruitment over last three years, and representation of locals in different job categories. The social group has accused the firms of ignoring local talents, further demanding reservation in all forms of jobs for the residents of Karnataka.

Mahishi Committee Report Formed in 1983, the Mahishi Committee made 58 recommendations in its final report after conducting detailed surveys for around three years. The committee suggested 100 per cent reservation for Kannadigas in all state government and PSU jobs. It also suggested ensuring a significant share of locals even in the private sector jobs, especially in the lower categories. While 45 of the total recommendations were accepted, the Kannadiga groups allege that those were not fully implemented.

ALSO READ: Karnataka Shocker: SSB Jawan Takes Girlfriend To Gokak Waterfall For Marriage Talks, Strangles Her To Death After Dispute Congress' 2024 Bill On Hold While the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Cabinet approved the Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024, it was kept on hold following massive backlash from the IT firms and other industries. The bill suggested reserving 50 per cent of management positions and around 70 per cent of non-management positions for the residents of Karnataka.

The KRV has also demanded Congress fulfil its promise of providing 80 per cent of jobs to the locals across the government and private sectors. The social group has accused the state government of not fulfilling its promise despite being in government for four years.