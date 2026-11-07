The woman, Rakshita Sarikar, had been in a relationship for four years with 29-year-old Basappa Satannavar, a resident of Belagavi district and a constable in the 21st Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Bihar. According to an NDTV report, Basappa had repeatedly promised to marry her, but his delay in doing so became a frequent point of argument between the couple.

Karnataka: What was meant as a visit to discuss their marriage turned into a tragedy when a 23-year-old woman was allegedly strangled by her long-time boyfriend at Karnataka's Gokak Falls.

On October 28, Basappa persuaded Rakshita to visit Gokak Falls under the pretext of discussing their wedding plans and future together.

However, during their outing, a heated argument broke out between them. The argument quickly turned violent when Basappa allegedly assaulted Rakshita, struck her on the ear and later strangled her to death.

To conceal the crime, he dumped her body on a nearby hillside before fleeing the scene.

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Missing Complaint Leads To Arrest

When Rakshita failed to return home, her family initiated a search for her and later filed a missing person complaint on November 1. Investigations into her disappearance eventually led police to uncover the alleged murder. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime, leading to his arrest.