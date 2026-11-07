With confirmed train tickets difficult to secure and flight fares soaring ahead of Chhath Puja, four young men from Bihar living in Bengaluru decided to take an unusual route to reach home for the festival. Instead of waiting for a train or spending a hefty amount on air travel, they embarked on a nearly 2,200-km journey from Bengaluru to Motihari in Bihar in a three-wheeler auto-rickshaw.

For the four men, reaching home in time for Chhath Puja and celebrating the festival with their families was more important than the comfort of the journey. Their decision to cover such a long distance in a vehicle generally used for short commutes has drawn attention.

VIDEO: View this post on Instagram Bengaluru To Bihar: 2,200-Km Journey In An Auto-Rickshaw The distance between Bengaluru and Motihari's Areraj area in Bihar is approximately 2,100–2,200 km. The four men travelled along national highways in their small auto-rickshaw, continuing their journey despite the physical exhaustion and discomfort associated with such a long road trip. ALSO READ: Delhi Steps Up Prep For Diwali-Chhath Rush: 18,000 Special Trains Announced, Holding Areas Set Up At 20 Stations, 700 AI Cameras Installed

The journey involved travelling through different weather conditions and navigating the challenges of spending long hours on the road. However, their determination to reach their village before the Chhath rituals kept them going. Four Men Reach Someshwar Nath Temple In Motihari After covering the long distance, the auto-rickshaw finally reached the historic Someshwar Nath Temple in Motihari. The arrival marked the end of their arduous journey and brought relief to the four men, who were now close to their hometown and families.

Their journey was driven by the desire to participate in Chhath Puja celebrations with their loved ones. For them, the long and uncomfortable road trip was worth undertaking to make it home for the festival. Chhath Puja: Why People From Bihar Travel Home For The Festival Chhath Puja holds immense religious and cultural significance for people from Bihar. Dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, the four-day festival involves devotees observing rigorous fasts and offering Arghya to the setting and rising Sun.

ALSO READ: Diwali-Chhath Puja Rush: Bihar Announces 155 Special Buses To Delhi, Bengal, UP, Haryana Till Nov 20 For people from Bihar living and working in other parts of the country, Chhath is also an occasion to return to their hometowns and celebrate with their families. Many undertake long journeys to be part of the rituals, making the festive period one of the busiest travel seasons on routes connecting major cities to Bihar.

The journey of these four young men from Bengaluru is another example of the lengths people go to in order to be with their families during Chhath Puja.