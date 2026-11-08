Kanpur News: Diwali eve turned tragic for a 55-year-old man in UP's Kanpur after a woman Thar driver rammed his electric scooter on Saturday evening. According to the Assistant Commissioner of police, Kalyanpur, Dileep Kumar Singh, the police received the news of the accident at around 7:30 PM. The police team immediately rushed to the spot and found out that a car had hit a person riding scooter.

The man, identified as Santosh Kumar Singh Chauhan, died on the spot. The family of the deceased has been informed and a case has been registered. "Further legal action is being taken in this regard," said Singh. According to reports, the man was out to buy Diwali gift for his wife and was returning when the accident took place.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Fire: 3 Injured In Ghatkopar High-Rise Building Blaze Linked To Suspected 'Rocket' Firecracker Burst | Video How Did The Accident Take Place? As per eyewitnesses, the car was coming speedily and lost control. There were two women in the vehicle, which hit several people on the way before ramming the scooter and the rider, reported NDTV.

A huge crowd gathered at the spot soon after the accident took place. The women, however, left the spot immediately after the incident. Police Takes Body Into Custody The police took the body into custody after reaching the spot and sent it for a post-mortem. Police identified the car, and an inquiry is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the accident.

Singh said that the investigation is going on under his supervision and legal action will also be taken against the women who were involved in the accident. According to NDTV, an eyewitness named Rakesh Kumar said that the Thar was coming at a high speed. After the collision, it dragged the scooter for about 25 to 30 metres before crashing into a railing. ALSO READ: Mumbai Fire: 3 Injured In Ghatkopar High-Rise Building Blaze Linked To Suspected 'Rocket' Firecracker Burst | Video In a separate incident, three people died and over six were injured after a Delhi to Bihar passenger bus met with an accident at Labaniya Square in the Patherwa police station area of Kushinagar district on Saturday. According to SHO Amit Kumar Singh of Ravindranagar police station, two died at the spot. Another succumbed to injuries at Kushinagar Medical College. The injured had been undergoing treatment.