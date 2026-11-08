First a UPSC preparation, then a highly rewarding reality show, followed by an entrepreneurship. When none of these worked, the 42-year-old man planned a high-profile gold theft. The Mumbai police have arrested a man in Delhi in connection with a gold theft in Kandivali West. The man had a stolen gold chain weighing 43.2 grams, valued at approximately Rs 5 lakh, ending his multi-city run from law enforcement. The accused, identified as Satishkumar Krishnaprasad Keshari, was caught after a five-year investigation into the case.

Failed Aspirant Lost KBC In his initial days, Keshari was preparing for the Union Public Service Examinations to achieve his dream job. The Bihar man spent several years preparing for the examination but failed it. ALSO READ: How $6.3 Billion Vanished In Just 20 Minutes: Inside History's Biggest Cryptocurrency Heist When he failed to crack the exams, he tried his luck at the reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. He qualified for Season 8 of the KBC. Selected among the final ten contestants for the episode, Keshari’s run ended abruptly when he failed to cross the “Fastest Finger First" round.

Business Went on Loss After losing KBC, Keshari partnered with his wife to establish a tour-and-travel business, purchasing four to five vehicles on credit to operate on cab-aggregation platforms. However, the enterprise incurred steep financial losses, leaving him overwhelmed by debt.

Driven by financial desperation, he devised a scheme to visit prominent jewellery outlets across different cities, posing as an affluent buyer. The Final Hiest When all the plans failed, Keshari finally hatched the ultimate plan. On November 15, 2025, Keshari entered Padmavati Jewellers on Mathuradas Road in Kandivali West. Posing as a prospective customer, he asked staff to display high-end gold chains before seizing a 43.2-gram piece and fleeing the store.

ALSO READ: North Korea Blamed For $6.3 Billion Binance Heist: How Stablecoins, Trump-Backed WLF Froze Half Funds How Was He Caught Keshari submitted a fake Aadhaar card while checking into a local dormitory in Mumbai, deactivated his primary mobile number, and fled back to Delhi. Cops from the Kandivali police station spent months scanning extensive CCTV footage and tracking digital signatures. The breakthrough occurred when technical surveillance pinpointed an active mobile device linked to the suspect.

A special police force from the Mumbai team then raided his location in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, taking him into custody. During interrogation, Keshari confessed to the Kandivali heist and admitted involvement in a similar jewellery theft in Mumbai’s Dindoshi area. He remains in police custody as investigations continue.