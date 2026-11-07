UP Assembly Election: Ahead of Akhilesh Yadav's scheduled visit to Ayodhya's Ram Temple for the first time, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked him (without taking names) to apologise to devotees and saints before his visit. While citing the killings of 'kaarsevaks' (devotees) in 1990, the chief minister asked Akhilesh Yadav to apologise. Akhilesh Yadav is scheduled to visit the Ram Temple on December 12 along with his wife Dimple Yadav and children.

CM Yogi Asks Akhilesh To Apologise While speaking at the Deepotsav in Ayodhya, CM Yogi Adityanath stated that those who insulted devotees and neglected the holy city should first apologise before visiting the temple. "Those who had neglected and insulted (Ayodhya), who had opened fire on Ram devotees and subjected saints to lathicharge, should certainly come to Ayodhya, but only after apologising. Let them apologise once to Ram devotees and once to the saints. Let them repent for their actions," the chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

ALSO READ: UP Assembly Election: Akhilesh, Dimple Yadav To Visit Ram Mandir For First Time As SP Chief Looks Beyond PDA Firing At Devotees In 1990 Earlier in 1990, during the Mulayam Singh Yadav (Akhilesh's father)-led government, at least 15 devotees were killed by the officials for their march and demands to build Ram Temple. The state government was massively criticised for the brutal action; however, the then chief minister called it necessary for maintaining the law and order. The BJP has cornered the Samajwadi Party since then, labelling it the party that works against the interest of the majority Hindus.

Akhilesh's Plan To Visit Ram Temple Earlier today, Tej Narayan Pandey, party leader and former minister, confirmed that the Samajwadi Party chief will visit the temple the next month. As per the plan, the Yadav family will first offer prayers at Hanumangarhi Temple before visiting the Ram Temple. With just a few months remaining in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election, the move is considered significant amid effort from Akhilesh to expand his voter base.