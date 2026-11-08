Delhi recorded its most polluted Diwali eve in a decade on Saturday as the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 369. On Sunday morning, the condition worsened even more as the AQI shot up to 384 at 7 AM. The AQI remains very poor but closer to the 'severe' category.

Although isolated pockets in the capital have already turned severe, like Jahangirpuri (450), RK Puram (448), Punjabi Bagh (446), Rohini (445), Bawana (444), DTU (435) and Okhla Phase-2 (421). Despite being the most polluted eve, the Saturday AQI was down from 382 on Friday. The pollution level in the air is expected to rise further from Sunday, with experts raising concern that Monday could be the most polluted day immediately after Diwali in many years.

The most polluted Diwali eve before this year was recorded in 2016, when the AQI hit 404. On Saturday, stubble burning also spiked to its highest this season in Punjab and Haryana. ALSO READ: Delhi Chokes Again Before Diwali: Data Shows AQI More Severe This Time Than Last Year, But Worse Is Yet To Come The count by ISRO's satellite rose for a 10th straight day on Saturday. Besides, the ground wind, which helps reduce pollution in the air, also fell calm after sunset. On Sunday morning, hazy conditions were witnessed around India Gate, Akshardham and other areas of the national capital.

Experts suggest that the air quality could plunge further due to high emissions from local and regional sources and additional emissions from firecrackers on the festival. Past instances suggest that the AQ rises on the next morning of Diwali. In 2025, the AQI on the day before Diwali (Oct 19) was 296 in the poor range, but shot up to 345 in the very poor category on Diwali day (Oct 20) and to 351 on the day after Diwali (Oct 21).

ALSO READ: Supreme Court Questions Unrestricted Firecracker Sales In Delhi Markets Ahead Of Diwali; Directs Centre To Intervene Delhi's air quality takes a hit annually on Diwali. This year, the government has allowed green firecrackers with a fixed slot for November 7 and 8. The green crackers could only be burst between 6 AM to 7 AM and 8 PM to 10 PM.