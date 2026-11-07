Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi's air quality deteriorated further on the eve of Diwali, with thick smog blanketing the national capital. The city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 369, in the 'very poor' category on Saturday. The air quality is forecast to turn 'severe' on Sunday.

Data recorded across 59 monitoring stations showed high pollution levels across the city. Air quality reached the 'severe' category at 16 stations, while 29 stations recorded 'very poor' air quality. The worst AQI in Delhi was recorded near IIT Delhi at 452.

Although the average AQI showed a slight improvement from 382 on Friday to 369 on Saturday, several localities have already breached the 400 mark.

Air Quality Likely To Turn 'Severe'

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi, air quality is expected to worsen over the coming days:

November 8 & 9: Air quality is likely to enter the 'severe' category on Sunday and Monday.

Extended Outlook: Pollution levels are likely to fluctuate between the 'very poor' and 'severe' categories over the next six days.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines, an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', 51 to 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 as 'moderate', 201 to 300 as 'poor', 301 to 400 as 'very poor', and 401 to 500 as 'severe'.