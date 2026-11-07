- Delhi bans non-BS-VI vehicles from other states annually.
- Restriction applies November 1 to January 31 for pollution control.
- GRAP Stage-III measures implemented across Delhi-NCR region.
Delhi Air Pollution: With the Air Quality Index (AQI) nearing the severe category, the Delhi government on Saturday announced that it will implement a ban on vehicles below BS-VI emission standards registered in other states or Union Territories every year between November 1 and January 31.
The move follows an earlier announcement banning the plying of non-Delhi-registered motor vehicles below BS-VI emission norms for the same period this year under its Winter Action Plan.
"Every year, from November 1 to January 31, other state-registered BS-IV and below vehicles will not be allowed to ply in Delhi," read a public notification issued by the Delhi Transport Department on Saturday.
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Key Vehicle Restrictions And Exemptions
- Restricted Categories: All non-Delhi-registered commercial goods vehicles, including light, medium, and heavy goods vehicles, and buses below BS-VI standards, including those operating under the All India Tourist Permit.
- Exempted Categories: Vehicles powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and electric power are exempt from the entry ban.
250 Personnel Deployed At Key Entry Points
To ensure compliance, the Delhi Transport Department has deployed around 250 enforcement personnel at key entry points, toll plazas, and identified pollution hotspots across the national capital. Deployments have been MADE at major toll plazas, including DND, Rajokri (NH-48), Ghazipur, Singhu border, Tikri, and Badarpur.
Additionally, the transport department has urged neighbouring states, such as Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh, to shift their transport fleets to electric vehicles or convert existing diesel fleets to BS-VI emission standards.
GRAP Stage-III Imposed Across Delhi-NCR
The announcement comes a day after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed Stage-III emergency measures in Delhi-NCR under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to prevent further deterioration of the pollution situation.
With Stage III invoked, restrictions under the first two stages remain in force, alongside additional measures targeting construction activities, vehicular emissions, and industrial pollution.
The key restrictions under GRAP-III include:
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- Construction ban: A strict ban on non-essential construction and demolition activities across Delhi-NCR.
- Vehicle restrictions: BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers will face restrictions in Delhi and specified NCR districts, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Sonipat.
- Stone crushers and mining: Operations of stone crushers will be stopped and mining activities suspended across the region.
- Road dust control: Authorities will intensify mechanical and vacuum sweeping, alongside water sprinkling with dust suppressants on roads.
- Diesel buses: Restrictions will apply to certain inter-state diesel buses entering Delhi, with exemptions for vehicles meeting prescribed emission standards or running on cleaner fuels.
- Industrial curbs: Non-compliant brick kilns and hot-mix plants will be prohibited from operating.
- Goods vehicles: Entry of specified non-BS-VI diesel light and medium goods vehicles registered outside Delhi will be restricted.
- Schools: State governments may consider shifting classes up to Class V to hybrid mode, allowing students to attend either physically or online.
(With Inputs From PTI)