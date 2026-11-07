Delhi Air Pollution: With the Air Quality Index (AQI) nearing the severe category, the Delhi government on Saturday announced that it will implement a ban on vehicles below BS-VI emission standards registered in other states or Union Territories every year between November 1 and January 31.

The move follows an earlier announcement banning the plying of non-Delhi-registered motor vehicles below BS-VI emission norms for the same period this year under its Winter Action Plan.

"Every year, from November 1 to January 31, other state-registered BS-IV and below vehicles will not be allowed to ply in Delhi," read a public notification issued by the Delhi Transport Department on Saturday.

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Key Vehicle Restrictions And Exemptions

Restricted Categories: All non-Delhi-registered commercial goods vehicles, including light, medium, and heavy goods vehicles, and buses below BS-VI standards, including those operating under the All India Tourist Permit.

Exempted Categories: Vehicles powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and electric power are exempt from the entry ban.

250 Personnel Deployed At Key Entry Points

To ensure compliance, the Delhi Transport Department has deployed around 250 enforcement personnel at key entry points, toll plazas, and identified pollution hotspots across the national capital. Deployments have been MADE at major toll plazas, including DND, Rajokri (NH-48), Ghazipur, Singhu border, Tikri, and Badarpur.