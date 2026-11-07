Gurugram Air Pollution: The worsening pollution in Delhi-NCR has put Gurugram firmly in the spotlight, with air quality at several spots hitting concerning levels. On Saturday morning, Panchgaon stood out as one of the most polluted monitoring stations in the region, recording an AQI of 376 at 11:05 AM, higher than Delhi’s 363, followed by Vikas Sadan, with a reading of 344. Panchgaon has been particularly bad over the last few days. Its AQI hit 406 on November 5 and then climbed to 426 on November 6, pushing the area into the severe category. The number eased to 376 on Saturday, but people there were still breathing very poor air.

Gurugram’s overall AQI showed a small improvement, dropping from 368 on Friday to 344 on Saturday. Still, that dip offers little comfort after the sharp rise earlier in the month. ALSO READ: Delhi Pollution: Schools Up To Class 5 In Delhi-NCR Switch To Hybrid Mode After Air Quality Dips Further Pollution Doubles In Some Areas Within 6 Days The jump becomes clear when compared with the readings from November 1 and November 6. Gurugram’s AQI shot up from 183 to 368, a rise of 185 points. Panchgaon saw an even steeper climb, moving from 210 to 426. Manesar, which had recorded 166 on November 1, reached 332 by November 6. The numbers show just how quickly pollution has built up across different parts of Gurugram in less than a week.

Local Emissions Worsen The Situation A mix of local sources and unfavourable weather is making things worse. Vehicle exhaust, construction dust, and emissions from industries are all adding to the load. Cooler temperatures and weak winds are also the cause. They are keeping pollutants from dispersing, so the harmful particles stay close to the ground. Particulate matter has been a big factor. PM2.5 was the main pollutant on several days, while PM10 took the lead in Gurugram on November 3 and 4, and in Panchgaon on November 5 and 6.

ALSO READ: Delhi Air Quality Continues To Be 'Very Poor' Day Before Diwali; CAQM Invokes GRAP Stage III Amid Rising Smog Manesar Sees Slight Drop In AQI Level Manesar, however, did provide some respite on Saturday with an AQI of 296, the lowest of the four stations mentioned and 36 points better than Friday’s 332. It’s still in the poor category, however. The consistently high numbers from Gurugram show the problem is not isolated to one pocket but is affecting the larger region. Long-term exposure to very poor and severe air can cause breathing problems and worsen existing illnesses, health experts say. Children, the elderly and people with heart or respiratory issues are particularly susceptible and should attempt to limit time outdoors when air quality is this poor.