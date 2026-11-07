Mumbai: A passenger miraculously survived after falling off a moving Mumbai local train following a scuffle on Friday night. While the man sustained injuries in the fall, he survived as the train was travelling at a relatively low speed. ALSO READ: 'Airlines Ko Bhi Local Train Bana Diya': IndiGo Passengers Stand, Pass Food In Aisle; Video Sparks Outrage Argument Over Doorway Escalates Into Physical Fight According to an NDTV report, the incident occurred around 10:30 PM aboard a Churchgate-Virar fast local train. A dispute broke out between two passengers over standing near the train's doorway, which quickly escalated into a physical fight.

Passenger Falls Onto Tracks Near Mumbai Central Station A video of the incident shows the two men raining blows on each other near the open exit of the moving train. While stepping back to avoid being hit, one of the passengers lost his balance and fell off the moving train onto the tracks near Mumbai Central Station.

Mumbai - Safety concerns aboard Mumbai’s suburban rail network have come to the fore once again after a dramatic altercation broke out inside a moving fast local train on Friday night, resulting in a commuter falling onto a station platform. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 PM aboard a Virar-bound fast local train originating from Churchgate. According to witnesses, a heated verbal argument broke out between two commuters while traveling between Grant Road and Mumbai Central stations over standing space near the crowded doorway of the compartment. The disagreement quickly escalated into a violent physical scuffle. As the train approached Mumbai Central station, the assault intensified, causing one of the involved passengers to lose his balance and fall out of the doorway onto the platform. Major tragedy was averted as the train was moving at a low speed while pulling into the station. The fallen passenger reportedly escaped severe injuries. — Vishal s kurkute (@AplaThaned33557) November 7, 2026 The passenger miraculously survived as the train was travelling at relatively low speed. Three Found Dead On Tracks After Mumbai Local Train Disruption Earlier on October 28, three people were found dead on the railway tracks after a major disruption paralysed Mumbai's Central Railway, forcing hundreds of stranded passengers to walk along the lines.

ALSO READ: Mumbai: 3 Found Dead On Tracks As Commuters Walk Line After Fire, Overhead Wire Disrupts Local Trains According to reports, two bodies were recovered from the Ghatkopar-Vikhroli stretch and sent to Rajawadi Hospital, while the third was found on the tracks near Bhandup. The disruption began around 10:00 AM when a fire broke out near Kanjurmarg station. The fire caused the signalling system between Thane and Vikhroli to collapse. Shortly before the fire, an overhead wire technical glitch occurred between Mulund and Thane, compounding the delays.