HighLights
  1. Passenger fell from moving Mumbai local train after scuffle.
  2. Fight erupted over standing space near train doorway.
  3. Man survived fall as train moved at low speed.

Mumbai: A passenger miraculously survived after falling off a moving Mumbai local train following a scuffle on Friday night. While the man sustained injuries in the fall, he survived as the train was travelling at a relatively low speed.

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Argument Over Doorway Escalates Into Physical Fight

According to an NDTV report, the incident occurred around 10:30 PM aboard a Churchgate-Virar fast local train. A dispute broke out between two passengers over standing near the train's doorway, which quickly escalated into a physical fight.

Passenger Falls Onto Tracks Near Mumbai Central Station

A video of the incident shows the two men raining blows on each other near the open exit of the moving train. While stepping back to avoid being hit, one of the passengers lost his balance and fell off the moving train onto the tracks near Mumbai Central Station.

The passenger miraculously survived as the train was travelling at relatively low speed.

Three Found Dead On Tracks After Mumbai Local Train Disruption

Earlier on October 28, three people were found dead on the railway tracks after a major disruption paralysed Mumbai's Central Railway, forcing hundreds of stranded passengers to walk along the lines.

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According to reports, two bodies were recovered from the Ghatkopar-Vikhroli stretch and sent to Rajawadi Hospital, while the third was found on the tracks near Bhandup.

The disruption began around 10:00 AM when a fire broke out near Kanjurmarg station. The fire caused the signalling system between Thane and Vikhroli to collapse. Shortly before the fire, an overhead wire technical glitch occurred between Mulund and Thane, compounding the delays.


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