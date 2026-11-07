The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) began its 'Jantar Mantar at Kochi' protest in Kerala on Saturday, November 7, demanding the withdrawal of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Actor-activist Prakash Raj is leading the march from Marine Drive to Rajendra Maidan, with around 500 activists participating, according to organisers. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also joined the protest after arriving in Kochi. He said the party's fight against Gyanesh Kumar would continue until India gets an independent and impartial election system.

CJP's Delhi Crackdown And Foreign Funding Row The protest comes after CJP co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were arrested for entering Jantar Mantar after it was denotified as a protest site. Dipke was also detained ahead of the party's Tiranga March in Delhi.

On November 5, Das, Ranka and another leader, Ajinkya Shinde, were questioned by the Delhi Police Crime Branch for around four hours in connection with two FIRs linked to the October 13 protest. Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh alleged that CJP leaders received foreign funding, including from US-based donors and Pakistani politicians. Ranka hit back, questioning why Singh and Union Minister JP Nadda had held meetings with CJP leaders during their NEET protests if the allegations were true.

Das dismissed the claims as baseless and said the party had repeatedly sought evidence, but none had been provided. CJP 'Jantar Mantar In Kochi' Protest: LIVE Updates - CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday vowed to continue carrying the Tricolour across the country despite arrests, while accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of trying to control people's food habits, personal relationships and voting rights. Addressing the party's anti-SIR protest in Kochi, he recalled his arrest in Delhi with fellow CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka for entering Jantar Mantar with the national flag and said the fight would continue until an independent and impartial electoral system was established.

-Countering allegations that foreign forces were directing the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to destabilise India, party founder Abhijeet Dipke questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India's reported commitments on Russian oil imports and trade tariffs with the US. Speaking at the CJP's 'Jantar Mantar at Kochi' protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Dipke said, “They talk of external forces controlling the CJP to destabilise India. I want to ask Modi: who was it that surrendered to Trump?”

- Recalling his arrest for raising the national flag, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke told protesters in Kochi that imprisonment had not diminished his pride in the Tricolour, asserting that he would continue to hold it with pride. - Reposting a video of the large crowd at the protest, AshutoshRanka wrote, "Just when some people thought it's over." Just when some people thought it's over 😂. — Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) November 7, 2026 - Demonstrators raised slogans, including “We love you, sir”, during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Kochi. - A picture shared by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on X showed the party's anti-SIR demonstration underway in Kochi.

People’s protest in Keralam against Gyanesh Kumar & SIR https://t.co/WHAMYXlj42 — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) November 7, 2026 - Abhijeet Dipke questioned the appointment of a former Chief Electoral Officer of Kerala as secretary to the state's Chief Minister, saying such decisions could undermine the impartiality of the election system. "I think such a thing should not happen anywhere. A similar thing happened in Bengal when the BJP won the election; they appointed the election commissioner as the chief secretary of the CM. These things cannot be entertained or tolerated when it comes to the impartiality of the election system," he said

- CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke arrived in Kochi on Saturday to attend the party's 'Jantar Mantar at Kochi' protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Speaking to ANI at the airport, he said, "It is a people's protest, and I am here on the invitation of the organisers and on the invitation of Prakash Raj. As I said earlier, the fight against Gyanesh Kumar will continue until we get an independent and impartial election system in India."