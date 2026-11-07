Jammu-Kashmir: When National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah stood flanked by dissident MLAs at his Gupkar residence on Friday, November 6, declaring no rift within the party, cameras captured smiles, handshakes, and a show of unity. However, behind closed doors, the atmosphere was explosive.

For over two hours, the NC witnessed something it had not seen in 42 years. Party MLAs openly questioned the leadership, criticised governance decisions, and directly targeted Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's closest aide. According to News18 sources privy to the meeting, the gathering was not a resolution, but a ceasefire. ALSO READ: Mamata's TMC To Pawar's NCP And Now Omar Abdullah's NC: Decoding Similar Pattern Behind Rebellions In Regional Parties Cabinet Expansion Triggers Mass Discontent The rift, which had been brewing for weeks, erupted following the ruling party's recent cabinet expansion, which saw four new members inducted. It was the first expansion since the NC returned to power following the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

Feeling sidelined and excluded from key decisions, over a dozen legislators held private meetings over several days to plan their response. By Friday, at least 15 of the 25 disgruntled MLAs arrived on Gupkar Road to confront Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah directly.

Target Nasir Aslam Wani The primary target of the MLAs' frustration was not a specific policy, but Nasir Aslam Wani, Advisor to the Chief Minister. Their grievance was direct: a man who lost the 2024 election was now taking all the important decisions of the Omar Abdullah government. MLAs alleged that direct access to the Chief Minister was restricted, files were routed only through Wani, and elected representatives felt excluded within their own administration.

For the dissidents, Wani had become symbolic of everything wrong: a centralised coterie culture, a disconnect between the government and the MLAs, and a disregard for the mandate that the legislators had brought from their constituencies. High Drama Inside Gupkar: Omar Walks Out Thrice, Offers Resignation

According to News18 sources, the attacks on his adviser and cabinet ministers deeply irked Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who viewed the criticism as a direct challenge to his leadership. At one point, Omar offered to resign multiple times, walking out of the meeting room thrice before party colleagues persuaded him to return. "If you do not trust my team, you do not trust me. If you do not trust me, I have no moral right to continue," Omar reportedly said. The MLAs refused his resignation offer, clarifying that their opposition was directed at the operational system around him, not his personal leadership. Farooq Abdullah's Balancing Act Stepping in as mediator, Farooq Abdullah delivered both a stern warning and reassurance. He cautioned the rebels that holding separate meetings and leaking their grievances to the media projected an image of division, potentially undermining the NC's larger battles, specifically the restoration of statehood and Article 370.

At the same time, Farooq acknowledged that the MLAs' demands were "genuine," and that their concerns regarding governance need to be addressed.



Key Outcomes Of The Meeting The meeting concluded with a set of confidence-building measures, leaving dissidents' core demands, such as removing Wani or immediately overhauling the cabinet, unresolved. Agreed Measures: MLA Consultative Committees: Formation of consultative committees of MLAs for each cabinet minister.

Manifesto Monitoring Committee: A dedicated committee to track progress on key election commitments, including statehood restoration.

Future Reshuffle: An agreement to consider a cabinet reshuffle within a year. Following the meeting, Bijbehara MLA Bashir Ahmad Veeri described the meeting as fruitful, noting that some measures will be implemented soon, while others will be taken up gradually. Outside, Farooq Abdullah reiterated that reports of a split were completely wrong.

ALSO READ: Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi Resigns From NC, Accuses Omar Abdullah Of Sacrificing Dignity For CM's Chair What Lies Ahead For The National Conference? Despite the public show of unity, several dissident MLAs privately admitted that this was only a temporary ceasefire. They said that their patience is limited. They warned that if the consultative committees remain on paper and access to the Chief Minister remains blocked, internal friction will inevitably resurface.

This meeting marks a major shift in the party's traditionally strict internal discipline, coming at a time when the NC is also navigating broader political developments, including the resignation of MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi and mounting public impatience over statehood restoration.

For Omar Abdullah, the immediate challenge is two-fold: maintaining administrative stability while keeping his legislative flock together. (With Inputs From PTI)