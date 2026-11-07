IndiGo Flight Threat: The authorities declared a full emergency at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on Saturday after discovering a suspected hijack threat message inside an IndiGo flight, reported news agency ANI. The threat note was found inside the washroom of the Lucknow-bound aircraft, the officials informed. The note was discovered when IndiGo flight 6E-451 was en route to its destination. The pilots immediately turned the aircraft back to Bengaluru to initiate security procedures.

Probe Underway The concerned authorities, soon after the landing, isolated the aircraft and began the searches as per the guidelines. The officials stated that a probe is underway to identify the origin of the threat and author of the message. In its statement, the IndiGo stated that pilots followed the procedure by returning to Bengaluru, adding that the authorities were informed immediately.

What IndiGo Said? "A security threat was reported onboard IndiGo flight 6E 451, operating from Bengaluru to Lucknow on 07 November 2026. In line with Standard Operating Procedure, the relevant authorities were informed immediately, and the pilots decided to return to origin to carry out the necessary security checks, as per protocol," read the statement, reported ANI.

ALSO READ: Amritsar Firing: Over Armed Men Surround House, Open Fire Over Old Rivalry; Several Injured 'Safety Remains Priority' The aircraft further stated that necessary assistance is being provided to the passengers, adding that the flight will resume its journey after receiving the security clearances. "We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates. The flight will resume its journey after receiving the requisite clearances. At IndiGo, the safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft remain our utmost priority," added the statement.

While the concerned authorities complete the safety clearance, the passengers are being given timely updates and refreshments frequently, reported ANI. Earlier, bomb threats were issued to passenger flights in several countries, including Serbia, Finland, and Spain, leading to forced diversions and emergency security sweeps.