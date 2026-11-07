NCP Merger Buzz: In a major update in the politics of Maharashtra, the reports of the merger of two factions of NCP have intensified in the past few days. The meeting of senior NCP (Ajit Pawar) leaders with Home Minister Amit Shah and then Praful Patel's meeting with NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar has fueled such talks. However, the reports suggest that Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar is not in favor of the merger, probably to protect the political careers of her sons, Parth and Yug Pawar.

NCP Merger Talks Intensify As per the reports, the senior leaders from both the factions are in favor of the merger. The senior leaders of NCP (Ajit Pawar) are reportedly upset with the party functioning and have raised questions over the working style of Parth Pawar. They are trying to convince Sharad Pawar, who fears a possible rebellion within the party, to merge. However, Sunetra Pawar is hesitant, as she wants to transfer the rich legacy of Ajit Pawar in Baramati to her sons, reported Jagran.com.

ALSO READ: CJP Protest: Dipke Predicts Govt Change In 2029; Vows To Carry Tricolour Despite Arrests | Highlights Will Sharad Pawar Support NDA? Earlier during a phone call with veteran Sharad Pawar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly asked him to take care of his health and leave politics to him and his daughter Supriya Sule. Pawar has been in the center of Maharashtra's politics for decades and has enjoyed power in a major chunk of his political career. A merger and support to the ruling alliance could keep his party intact and also provide a cabinet berth to his daughter Supriya Sule in centre.

Recent Stance Of NCP (SP) Supriya Sule stated that her party will support the center in the controversial delimitation bill if it confirms that the seats in each state will be increased by 50 per cent. The reports also suggest that Pawar could extend his support to NDA even if the NCP merger talks do not proceed. The developments in Maharashtra in the coming weeks could shape the politics of the state and centre significantly.