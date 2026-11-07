A family dispute linked to an old rivalry allegedly escalated into an armed attack in Punjab's Amritsar district, where 100 to 150 men reportedly surrounded a house and opened fire in broad daylight. The incident took place in Akalgarh Dhapian village under Jandiala police station between 1.30 pm and 2 pm on Saturday, leaving a young man with a bullet injury and several others reportedly hurt.

The injured man, identified as Sandeep Singh, was taken to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, IANS reported. He sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and injuries from sharp-edged weapons, including a kirpan and datar. His family claimed that six to seven people were injured in the attack.

Amritsar, Punjab: Around 100–150 armed men allegedly attacked a house in Akal Garh Dhapian village in Amritsar's Jandiala over an old enmity, opening indiscriminate fire and assaulting people with sharp-edged weapons. A youth, Sandeep Singh, sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and was admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Police Officer Harpal Singh says, "... Where a minor altercation occurred between two youths of the village, during which firing took place, and in that firing incident, a person named Sandeep Singh sustained an injury to his leg; firing occurred and as per what is being told about a doctor, they immediately reached the hospital here, and the village Panchayat member is also present with us, so based on the statement recorded now, further action will be taken..." — IANS (@ians_india) November 7, 2026 Family Alleges Attack Involving 18-20 Pistols Recounting the incident, Vishal Singh, a member of the victim's family, alleged that the attackers arrived in a large group and surrounded their house before launching the assault. He claimed that they were carrying 18 to 20 pistols, 12-bore guns and sharp-edged weapons. ALSO READ: Punjab Police Busts Major Drug, Arms Network In Amritsar; Rs 100 Crore Heroin And 14 New Pistols Seized, 7 Arrested

According to Vishal, the two groups had an old rivalry. His family cultivates around 50 to 70 acres of agricultural land on lease in the village, and he alleged that the rival group had mobilised the attackers to target them.

Vishal named Maninder, Gurmukh, Kuki from the Tarn Taran/Tarapur area and Akash among those allegedly involved, along with several unidentified men. The family claimed that a bullet fired from a .30-bore pistol struck Sandeep in the leg, while 12-bore gunfire and attacks with sharp-edged weapons also took place. They have demanded the immediate arrest of those named in the complaint and strict action against everyone involved.

Police Confirm Firing, Statements Being Recorded Police officer Harpal Singh reached Guru Nanak Dev Hospital with his team and village panchayat members after receiving information about the clash. "Where a minor altercation occurred between two youths of the village, during which firing took place, and in that firing incident, a person named Sandeep Singh sustained an injury to his leg; firing occurred and as per what is being told about a doctor, they immediately reached the hospital here, and the village Panchayat member is also present with us, so based on the statement recorded now, further action will be taken," IANS quoted Singh.

Police are recording statements from the injured and their family members. Harpal Singh said an FIR would be registered under the relevant legal provisions after the statements are recorded. ALSO READ: Mad Sandhu Murder Case: Ahmedabad Crime Branch Arrests Shooter In Amritsar; Gangster Dhillon Links To Be Probed Investigators are also examining the crime scene, including the number of rounds fired and the recovery of empty cartridges. Police said further action would follow after the evidence and statements are examined. The alleged involvement of a large number of armed attackers has brought the incident into focus, while police are yet to establish the sequence of events and identify everyone involved.