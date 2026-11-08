Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday extended Diwali greetings to Hindus in Pakistan and around the world. He shared a special message in a lengthy post on X, highlighting the importance of religious harmony, peaceful coexistence, and equal rights for all communities. Sharif also praised the contribution of Pakistan's Hindu community to the country's development and described them as an important part of the nation.

The Pakistan Prime Minister's Office shared an official message from Sharif, in which he wished the Hindu community a happy Diwali. He described the festival as a symbol of light overcoming hatred, intolerance, and sadness. Sharif said the festival carries an important message of living together with respect despite differences in religion and culture.

The message read, "On the joyous and auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartfelt felicitations and warmest wishes to the Hindu community across the world, particularly those residing in Pakistan. Diwali symbolises the triumph of light over the darkness of hatred, intolerance and despair. The festival of lights conveys a profound message of promoting peaceful coexistence in human relations and social life."

In his message, Sharif further praised the role of Hindus in Pakistan and recognised their contribution to the country's social, cultural and economic growth. He said the country's different religious and cultural communities are an important part of its identity. The message added, "The Hindu community of Pakistan is a valued and integral part of our national fabric. Its invaluable contributions to the social, cultural and economic development of our country are worthy of the highest appreciation."

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s Message on the Occasion of Diwali, 8 November 2026. On the joyous and auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartfelt felicitations and warmest wishes to the Hindu community across the world, particularly those residing in Pakistan. Diwali symbolises the triumph of light over the darkness of hatred, intolerance and despair. The festival of lights conveys a profound message of promoting peaceful coexistence in human relations and social life. The enduring belief in a bright, prosperous and hopeful future is one of the most cherished attributes of Diwali. The Hindu community of Pakistan is a valued and integral part of our national fabric. Its invaluable contributions to the social, cultural and economic development of our country are worthy of the highest appreciation. The diverse cultural and religious traditions within our society constitute a valuable social asset. Pakistan takes immense pride in its religious and cultural diversity. The Constitution of Pakistan guarantees the protection of the religious and civil rights of minorities. The Government remains firmly committed to safeguarding the rights, dignity and religious freedoms of all citizens, irrespective of religion, faith, colour or ethnicity. Promoting religious harmony, mutual unity and respect is our shared responsibility. Our collective resolve is to build a peaceful, inclusive and prosperous nation. A society that embraces diverse cultures and traditions and upholds the principles of peaceful coexistence is one that ensures equal educational and economic opportunities for all its citizens. On this special occasion, let us renew our collective commitment to fostering interfaith harmony, strengthening the bonds of fraternity and brotherhood, and working together towards a brighter future founded on peace, tolerance and mutual understanding. I hope that all Pakistani Hindus celebrating Diwali will enjoy the vibrant and festive traditions of this joyous occasion to the fullest and share with society a message of peace, goodwill, happiness, prosperity and hope. Heartfelt felicitations to the Hindu community on the joyous occasion of Diwali! — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) November 7, 2026

Sharif Promises Protection Of Minority Rights

The Pakistan PM also spoke about the rights of religious minorities, saying the country's Constitution protects their religious freedom and civil rights. He added that his government remains committed to ensuring dignity and equal treatment for every citizen, regardless of their religion or background. Apart from the official message shared by the PMO, Sharif also posted a separate greeting from his personal X account.

Warmest felicitations to all those celebrating Diwali in Pakistan and around the world. May this Festival of Lights bring you peace, health, happiness and prosperity. Happy Diwali! 🪔 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 8, 2026

However, despite Sharif's Diwali message highlighting religious harmony and equal rights, a recent report has raised concerns about the treatment of religious minorities in Pakistan. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), in its seventh annual report titled ‘Sanctuary Denied: Freedom of Religion or Belief (2025/26)’, has warned that minorities continue to face discrimination and violations of religious freedom.

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