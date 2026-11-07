White House Diwali Celebration: US President Donald Trump celebrated Diwali at the Oval Office on Friday, ahead of the festival's observance in India on Sunday. The celebration brought together several prominent Indian-Americans, business leaders, officials and members of the Indian community. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Deputy Commissioner of the Social Security Administration Arjun Mody were also present.

Trump Lights Diya The event began with Trump lighting a diya (traditional oil lamp) in the Oval Office. Among the guests were India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, FBI Director Kash Patel and US National Institutes of Health Director Jay Bhattacharya. Renowned chef Vikas Khanna, entrepreneur Vishal Gondal and former Canadian parliamentarian Ruby Dhalla also attended the celebration.

Indian Entrepreneur Gifts Trump Hanuman Chalisa Gondal later shared his experience on X. He said he was honoured to celebrate Diwali with Trump and stated that he gifted him a copy of the Hanuman Chalisa, a Hindu devotional hymn dedicated to Lord Hanuman. Explaining the meaning behind the gift, Gondal wrote on X, "A moment of shared light in the Oval Office. Honored to celebrate Diwali with President @realDonaldTrump and proud to gift him with a copy of the Hanuman Chalisa, Tulsidas's hymn to Lord Hanuman that millions of us recite for courage, devotion and strength. As the diyas were lit, my prayer was for friendship between India and America, and for the triumph of light over darkness."

A moment of shared light in the Oval Office. 🪔 Honored to celebrate Diwali with President @realDonaldTrump and proud to gift him with a copy of the Hanuman Chalisa, Tulsidas's hymn to Lord Hanuman that millions of us recite for courage, devotion and strength. As the diyas were lit, my prayer was for friendship between India and America, and for the triumph of light over darkness. Jug Jug Jiyo, a blessing many of us grew up hearing, means "may you live for ages." It is the wish behind everything I do, and today I made it for everyone around the world: peace, prosperity, good health and longevity. Happy Diwali. Jug Jug Jiyo. 🙏 @TheVikasKhanna @DhallaRuby @WhiteHouse — Vishal Gondal (@vishalgondal) November 6, 2026 ALSO READ: Diwali From Space: Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Shares Video Of Earth's 'Nature's Fireworks' | WATCH He added, "Jug Jug Jiyo, a blessing many of us grew up hearing, means "may you live for ages." It is the wish behind everything I do, and today I made it for everyone around the world: peace, prosperity, good health and longevity. Happy Diwali. Jug Jug Jiyo."

Watch: US President Donald Trump departed the White House after celebrating Diwali, accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and incoming Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. https://t.co/nrVHedWk3x — IANS (@ians_india) November 7, 2026 What Is Hanuman Chalisa? The Hanuman Chalisa is a 40-verse prayer written by 16th-century poet and saint Goswami Tulsidas in Awadhi. It praises Lord Hanuman's strength, courage, wisdom, and devotion to Lord Rama. Millions of Hindus recite it as a prayer for strength and protection.

History Of Diwali Celebrations At The White House The tradition of celebrating Diwali at the White House complex dates to 2003 and was started by former US President George W Bush. In the early years, the celebrations were mainly organised at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, with Indian-American community members and Indian diplomats in attendance.

In 2009, former President Barack Obama became the first US President to light a diya during a Diwali celebration at the White House, with the ceremony being held in the East Room. Over the years, Diwali celebrations and lamp-lighting ceremonies have taken place at different locations within the White House complex. Trump had also lit Diya during 2025 Diwali celebrations.

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