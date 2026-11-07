A 23-year-old student from Telangana has gone missing in Boston, United States, leaving her family in distress. The student, identified as Koya Sreeja Reddy, who moved to the US to pursue her master’s degree at the University of Massachusetts Boston, was last seen leaving her residence on November 2. The Boston Police Department has launched a search operation and appealed to the public for information, while her family in India has also sought help.

Last Seen In Dorchester According to the Boston Police Department, Sreeja left her residence in the Edison Green area of Dorchester at around 9.45 pm on Monday. She has not returned home since then. Police received a missing-person report and issued an alert on November 4, seeking the public's help in finding her. Authorities believe she may be in the areas around Carson Beach or Harbor Point.

Missing Person Alert Issued As part of the search, the Boston Police Department has also shared her physical description and the clothes she was wearing when she was last seen in the missing person alert. The Police Department has urged anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the authorities immediately.

ALSO READ: US: 25-Year-Old Indian Student Dies Days Before Starting Job In New York, Family Seeks To Bring Back Body The police statement read, "The Boston Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in efforts to locate 23-year-old Sreeja Koya who was reported missing on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Koya was last seen leaving her residence in the area of Edison Green in Dorchester at approximately 9:45 PM on Monday, November 2, 2026. Koya is described as an Indian female, 5'3"-5'5" in height, with a thin build and black hair. Koya was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. She may be in the area of Carson Beach or Harbor Point."

Missing Person Alert: Boston Police Seek Public’s Assistance in Efforts to Locate 23-year-old Sreeja Koya of Dorchester. https://t.co/ElmFmYKtZz https://t.co/5d1si8ZEkX — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) November 4, 2026 Went Out For A Walk After Birthday Celebrations According to accounts shared by her friends, Sreeja had attended a friend's birthday celebration. While returning, she reportedly went out for a walk but did not come back home. She had moved to the US around a year ago to continue her higher studies and was living with other Telugu students. The exact circumstances behind her disappearance are still unknown. Sreeja belongs to Shabdullapuram village in Kanagal mandal of Nalgonda district, Telangana. Her parents, Koya Yadagiri Reddy and Roopa, are farmers.

Telangana Minister Appeals For Action Meanwhile, Telangana Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has also expressed concern over Sreeja's disappearance. In a post on X, he urged Indian officials and the Boston Police Department to work together to find her. "Deeply concerned over the reported disappearance of Ms. Sreeja Reddy Koya, a student from Nalgonda, Telangana, studying at UMass Boston. I urge @IndiainBoston , @IndianEmbassyUS , @MEAIndia , @DrSJaishankar , @KVSinghMPGonda , @kishanreddybjp , @bostonpolice , @CPVIndia to coordinate urgently and ensure every effort is made to trace her safely," he wrote.

Deeply concerned over the reported disappearance of Ms. Sreeja Reddy Koya, a student from Nalgonda, Telangana, studying at UMass Boston. I urge @IndiainBoston, @IndianEmbassyUS, @MEAIndia, @DrSJaishankar, @KVSinghMPGonda, @kishanreddybjp, @bostonpolice, @CPVIndia to coordinate urgently and ensure every effort is made to trace her safely. Incident No. 2026-00738. — Komatireddy Venkat Reddy (@KomatireddyKVR) November 5, 2026 ALSO READ: 'Go Home': Indian Students Stopped In UK Park By Self-Styled Patrol Group, Sparking Outrage You May Also Like To Watch: