US 2028 Presidential Race: The outcome of the recently held US midterm elections has brought the 2028 presidential race into main focus. Political leaders from both the Democratic and Republican parties are beginning to consider their next moves. With Democrats' big victory, gaining control of both chambers of Congress, the election results have signalled a shift in voter sentiment and raised questions about the future direction of American politics.

Against this backdrop, early discussions about potential presidential candidates have also begun. On the Democratic side, supporters of Ro Khanna, who won from the 17th District in California, have launched an initiative to encourage him to contest the 2028 presidential election, while Republican leader Marco Rubio has dismissed reports that he plans to leave the Trump administration early.

Ro Khanna's Supporters Launch Draft Campaign According to NBC News, supporters of Democratic Representative Ro Khanna from California have launched a new initiative, called Run Ro, to prepare the ground for a possible presidential campaign in 2028. Former Representative Jamaal Bowman and progressive strategist Nomiki Konst are leading the effort as co-chairs.

The committee aims to raise funds, build political support and organise progressive voters while Khanna considers whether to enter the presidential race. The initiative is intended to give him an early advantage in a field where political groups and potential candidates are already preparing for the next election.

ALSO READ: US Midterm Elections 2026: Jyot Singh Becomes First Sikh To Win Georgia House Seat Khanna welcomed the initiative in a statement to NBC News, expressing appreciation for those encouraging him to run. "I’m honored that people are encouraging me to run on a platform of Medicare for All, ending foreign wars and taxing the billionaires," he said. "We need America’s Next New Deal. Whether I run or support someone else is something I will decide with my family after the holidays."

During an appearance on MS NOW on Thursday, Khanna also acknowledged that he was considering a presidential campaign, saying, "Yes, I'm thinking about it." Khanna, a fifth-term congressman, has gained attention through bipartisan efforts, including calls for the release of Jeffrey Epstein-related files and opposition to the war in Iran.

He previously served as a co-chair of Bernie Sanders' 2020 presidential campaign and has visited several early primary states. However, he could face competition from other prominent Democrats, particularly Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has not announced whether she will pursue the presidency, seek a Senate seat or remain in the House. Other probable candidates include Kamala Harris and Gavin Newsom.

Rubio Denies Plan To Leave Trump administration Meanwhile, on the Republican side, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has rejected reports that he intends to leave the Trump administration following the party's midterm election setbacks. Speaking to The New York Times, Rubio said it had "always been my plan" to serve President Donald Trump until the end of his term. Rubio, who also holds the position of national security adviser, is widely viewed as a potential Republican contender for the 2028 presidential nomination. His recent appearance alongside Trump at a campaign rally also drew attention to his growing political profile. Other probable names include Vice President JD Vance.

Midterm Results Put 2028 Race In Focus With Democrats securing majorities in Congress and Republicans facing electoral setbacks, both parties must reassess their political strategies. For Democrats, the immediate challenge will be translating their electoral gains into public confidence and a broader national agenda. For Republicans, the results raise questions about voter support and the party's leadership after Trump's presidency.

While the 2028 presidential contest remains some distance away, the early moves surrounding Khanna and Rubio show that preparations have already begun. The coming months could prove important as both parties identify potential candidates. Notably, the official 2028 US presidential primary election season begins in January and runs through June 2028.

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