Democrat Jyot Singh made history in the 2026 US midterm elections by becoming the first Indian Sikh American elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in the November 3rd polls. Representing District 97, he reached the milestone by defeating Republican candidate Yassin Moghazy. He got a total of 13,820 votes, accounting for 68 per cent of the total, compared to his opponent, who got only 6,509 votes, or 32 per cent. His landmark win across Duluth, Peachtree Corners, Norcross, and Berkeley Lake represents a breakthrough in Indian representation in the state legislature.

STORY | Jyot Singh scripts history as first Sikh elected to Georgia Assembly Scripting history in the US mid-term elections, Jyot Singh has been elected to the Georgia House of Representatives, becoming the first Sikh to serve in the state’s assembly. Singh, a Yale University alumnus, won his election to represent Georgia House District 97 in the November 3 elections, becoming the first Sikh and Indian-American in the state’s General Assembly. “We made history for our community here in House District 97,” Singh said in a video posted on X after his election victory. In his vision statement ahead of the polls, Singh had said that growing up in Norcross, Georgia, “I learned that our diversity isn't just a number—it's our strength. It’s the intricate fabric of Gwinnett, a complex and colourful design where every stitch matters….But I also know that for a tapestry to stay strong, every thread must be secure. I’ve seen the gaps where families fall through—where healthcare is a luxury and housing costs threaten the very roots people have worked so hard to plant.” He said his collective mission is to protect the “excellence we’ve built while ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to bloom.” Singh, a Democrat, secured 13,820 votes, winning the ballot with 68 per cent of the votes, compared to 32 per cent polled by his Republican rival Yassin Moghazy, who got 6,509 votes. Singh had defeated Jacques Laurent in the Democratic primary for Georgia House of Representatives District 97 in May this year. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 6, 2026

Who Is Jyot Singh?

Son of working-class Punjabi immigrants, Jyot grew up in Norcross, Georgia. To help his family navigate financial hurdles, he started working at the age of 15. Singh studied at the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology before getting the full scholarship to Yale. There, he graduated in global affairs in 2021.

After completing his graduation, Jyot started his own consulting firm, Blue Husky Group. He worked in political communication to help secure USD 1.4 billion for public schools in Gwinnett County.