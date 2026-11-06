An Indian-origin man accused of murdering his wife in Virginia, US on Thursday told a court that he used a power saw to cut up her body after finding her dead at their home. The man, identified as 39-year-old Naresh Bhatt admitted to dismembering his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt and throwing her remains away. However, he has denied killing her and claimed that she died by suicide after consuming pills and a poisonous insecticide.

Naresh Shares His Version Of Events According to ABC7 News report, during his testimony, Bhatt told the jury that he went to bed around 8 pm on July 29, 2024, while Mamta stayed downstairs in the kitchen. At that time, she was working and speaking on the phone. He said he woke up around 4 am to look after their infant daughter. Later, he noticed an unusual smell near the bedroom and went to check on his wife. He claimed that he found Mamta lying unconscious near the foot of their bed, with vomit around her neck and on the floor.

APPLAUSE IN COURT - "YOU'RE A LIAR!" The prosecutor began the cross-examination of defendant Naresh Bhatt. The courtroom erupted in applause. https://t.co/pgcZGZ421X — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) November 5, 2026 ALSO READ: Indian Man Asked To 'Go Back', Targeted In Racist Attack In US, Accused Charged With Hate Crime Bhatt said he noticed pills, blood, and food particles in the vomit. He also claimed that an open packet of Celphos, a highly poisonous agricultural pesticide, was lying nearby. When asked why he did not immediately call 911, Bhatt said he was frightened and unable to think clearly. "I don't know why I did not. I tried to call. I was really scared. I don't know why, something take over me. I was really, really panicked. I don't know," he told the jury.

He claimed that he tried to perform CPR for nearly an hour but later realised that his wife had died. Bhatt further told the court that he became scared of being blamed for his wife's death and started thinking about hiding her body. He first considered throwing it into the Potomac River. He then took his young daughter to a babysitter's apartment before visiting Home Depot.

Bhatt Denies Domestic Violence Allegations Bhatt also admitted that he tried to separate his wife's legs from her body using a saw but could not complete the process. "Mentally and physically, I was powerless," he said. He denied physically hurting Mamta and rejected allegations of infidelity. Mamta, 28, was last seen during a video call on July 29, 2024. He also spoke about problems in their marriage and said they had discussed divorce. Bhatt now faces charges of first-degree murder, concealing a dead body, and defiling a dead body.

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