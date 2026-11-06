A man in the United States has sued OpenAI, alleging that ChatGPT helped his estranged wife devise a plan to poison him while reinforcing her suspicions about their marriage. The lawsuit claims that the AI chatbot provided information about lethal substances, including oleander, and answered questions about whether poisoning could be detected during an autopsy.

James Gates, a North Carolina resident, filed the lawsuit against OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, in San Francisco County Superior Court on Thursday, according to a Bloomberg report. The complaint also names OpenAI CEO Sam Altman as a defendant.

According to the lawsuit, Gates began suspecting that his wife, Cheryl Gates, was trying to poison him after discovering a handwritten note containing a list of substances and dosage plans. Some of the entries were reportedly labelled "lethal".

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At the top of the note were two additional instructions: "clear all convos" and "log out of ChatGPT".

Gates claimed that his wife had frequently consulted ChatGPT during their marital troubles and that the chatbot eventually helped her formulate a detailed plan to kill him.

Husband Found Handwritten Note After Falling Seriously Ill

Gates said he discovered the handwritten note in September 2025, months after he had fallen seriously ill for reasons that were initially unknown.

According to his complaint, he experienced "cardiac symptoms, extreme jitteriness, shooting abdominal pain, severe weakness, and confusion so profound he could not form coherent text messages".

He alleged that the note, written in his wife's handwriting, contained details of substances and their dosages, with some marked as potentially lethal.

The discovery prompted him to approach the police with concerns that his wife was attempting to poison him.

How ChatGPT Allegedly Became Part Of Couple's Marital Dispute

According to the lawsuit, Cheryl Gates began using ChatGPT regularly in 2025 to seek assistance with her work as a paediatric occupational therapist. She also consulted the chatbot about household-related questions.