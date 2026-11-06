Japan Earthquake Today: A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Tokyo on Friday evening, according to Japanese authorities. Despite the tremors felt across the region, officials said that no tsunami alert has been issued. NEWS ALERT ! An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 struck SE of Hasaki, Japan. (Source: USGS) https://t.co/9pl4D5LHjK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 6, 2026 Details Of Earthquake The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said on its website that the shallow quake occurred at 7:39 PM local time (10:39 GMT). The epicentre was located in the sea off the coast of Japan's eastern Kanto region. ALSO READ: Russia To Japan And Australia: Geological Forces Behind Back-To-Back Earthquakes In The Pacific Ring Of Fire

Japan's Location On The Ring Of Fire Japan is one of the world's most earthquake-prone nations, sitting at the junction of four major tectonic plates along the Pacific Ring of Fire. The archipelago experiences roughly 1,500 earthquakes annually; while the majority are mild, they are not always harmless.

Why Is Pacific Ring of Fire So Active? The Pacific Ring of Fire is a horseshoe-shaped belt stretching around 40,000 kilometres along the edges of the Pacific Ocean. It accounts for roughly 90 per cent of the world’s earthquakes and also contains a large share of active volcanoes. The region experiences frequent earthquakes as several major tectonic plates meet along its boundaries and are constantly moving.

ALSO READ: Earthquake Of 5.4 Magnitude Strikes Tibet Two Days After 16 Killed Due To Massive Tremors In many areas, one plate slides beneath another, which is known as subduction. Pressure builds when plates become locked against each other and is released when rocks suddenly break or shift, causing earthquakes. These movements can also produce magma that fuels volcanic eruptions. Seismic activity is also caused by plates grinding or sliding past each other, also known as transform faults. Simply put, the region’s complex network of subduction zones, fault lines and interacting tectonic plates makes it highly prone to repeated seismic activity.

Countries and regions along the Ring of Fire include Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands, New Zealand, Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, the United States, Mexico, Peru and Chile. These areas face varying levels of earthquake risk due to their proximity to active plate boundaries. However, the impact of an earthquake depends on its magnitude, depth and distance from populated areas. You May Also Like To Watch