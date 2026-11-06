China Earthquake Today: A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck China's Xinjiang region near the Ladakh border late Thursday night, with tremors felt across parts of the Kashmir Valley, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the NCS said that the quake hit at 10:26 PM IST on November 5, 2026, at a depth of 164 kilometres. The epicentre was located at latitude 35.587° North and longitude 78.130° East in Xinjiang. No casualties or property damage have been reported so far.

Recent Earthquakes in China's Tibet Region This latest earthquake comes weeks after a devastating 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck China's Tibet region, killing at least 16 people and injuring 32 others. At least 339 homes collapsed in the northern city of Nagqu and nearby regions following the earthquake, reported the city's media office, citing local officials.

According to reports, the epicentre of the earthquake was about 400 kilometres from Lhasa, the capital of Tibet. As per the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC), the magnitude of the quake was 7, which struck at around 10:33 pm local time. The authority further stated that its epicentre was 10 kilometres below the ground in the Nagqu region of northern Tibet, located at an average elevation of about 4,864 metres above sea level.

China is prone to earthquakes, with Tibet among the regions that have experienced deadly tremors in recent years. In January 2025, another severe earthquake in Tibet's Tingri county claimed at least 126 lives. ALSO READ: Vanuatu Earthquake: Two Strong Quakes Of Magnitude 7.2 And 6.9 Hit Island Nation Within 25 Seconds With Inputs From Agencies You May Also Like To Watch