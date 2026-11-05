The Joint List delegation has informed President Isaac Herzog that it recommends Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot to form the next government, pledging to support a minority government from outside despite significant political disagreements with him, The Times of Israel reported moments ago.

Political change was the mood of the voter According to the report, Joint List chairman Yousef Jabareen said the decision reflects Arab voters’ strong demand for political change, pointing to racism, discrimination, rising crime and the exclusion of Arab citizens under the current coalition.

"Our public really went out to vote for change," Jabareen said. ALSO READ: How Trump's Loss In US Midterms Could Impact Iran War, Global Fuel Prices And US' Financial Aid To Ukraine | Analysis He acknowledged significant differences with Eisenkot, particularly over his political positions and what he described as his failure to firmly condemn incitement against Arab citizens during the election campaign. "Choosing between bad and worse" "We are not choosing between good and better, but between what we see as bad and even worse," he said, explaining the delegation's decision.Addressing security concerns and the possibility of a major military operation, Jabareen said the Joint List would push for diplomatic and peaceful alternatives rather than military action.

"There are no military solutions," he said, adding that the party would not participate in any military operation and would instead promote alternatives based on peace. ALSO READ: Republicans' Defeat In US Midterms Sparks Iran War Blame Game, Israel Reacts To Vance's Remarks MK Ahmad Tibi said the Joint List was prepared to support a minority government from outside the coalition, effectively serving as a blocking bloc. However, he stressed that the party did not want to provide temporary political support to a government that could collapse within months.

"If we support a government from outside, we don’t want to give it a safety net only to bring it down a month, two months or three months later," Tibi said. Highlighting the Joint List’s parliamentary influence, Tibi pointed to its 11 seats in the Knesset, arguing that the bloc holds considerable leverage over political decisions. “No parliamentary or political move in the Knesset can happen without the Joint List,” he said. You may also like to watch