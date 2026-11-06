Another Indian-American Democrat leader created history in America. Ranjeev Puri was elected as the Speaker of the Michigan House, the first Indian-American to hold the coveted post. The development comes after Democrat Nithya Raman, who was born in Kerala, won the Los Angeles mayoral race, defeating incumbent mayor Karen Bass. Raman is set to make history as Los Angeles' first Asian-American mayor and only the second woman to lead the city.

ALSO READ: Kerala-Born, Harvard Graduate And Vocal On Gaza: Nithya Raman's Historic Journey To Becoming Los Angeles Mayor "Today, I’m humbled to be elected by my colleagues as Speaker of the Michigan House! When my parents immigrated to this country, they couldn’t have imagined their son would one day make history, break barriers and lead the Michigan House. That is the promise of America," elated Puri said in an X post.

Today, I’m humbled to be elected by my colleagues as Speaker of the Michigan House! When my parents immigrated to this country, they couldn’t have imagined their son would one day make history, break barriers and lead the Michigan House. That is the promise of America. Michiganders sent us to Lansing with a clear message: lower costs and make life more affordable for working families. Our Majority is ready to deliver, and I look forward to working with Senate Majority Leader-Elect @darrincamilleri and Governor-Elect @JocelynBenson to get it done. Thank you to my colleagues for your trust. Excited to get to work! — Ranjeev Puri (@RanjeevPuri) November 5, 2026 Michiganders sent us to Lansing with a clear message: lower costs and make life more affordable for working families, he said, adding that our Majority is ready to deliver, and I look forward to working with Senate Majority Leader-Elect and Governor-Elect. ALSO READ: Trump's Plan To End 4-Year Russia-Ukraine War, Hints At 'Big, Beautiful Agreement' For All Of Europe

"Our Majority is ready to deliver, and I look forward to working with Senate Majority Leader-Elect @darrincamilleri and Governor-Elect @JocelynBenson to get it done. Thank you to my colleagues for your trust. Excited to get to work," his post read.

Who Is Ranjeev Puri? Born to Punjabi immigrants, Puri was appointed as the leader of the Democratic Party in the Republican-controlled 110-member House of Representatives in 2025. Puri, 42, became the first Sikh American elected to the Michigan House of Representatives in 2020. Puri, who has worked on former President Barack Obama's campaigns in 2008 and 2012, earned his MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Later, he returned to Michigan, where he worked in the automotive industry. In his third term as a member of the state House, Puri was appointed as the leader of the democratic party in the House in 2025.

"Congratulations to Ranjeev Puri on his reelection and on being elected Speaker-Elect by his colleagues. Ranjeev has made lowering costs central to his work, from health care to housing," Chintan Patel, Executive Director, Indian American Impact, said. (With PTI Inputs) You May Also Like To Watch