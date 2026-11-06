Russia-Ukraine War: United States President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) hinted at a sweeping, "big, beautiful agreement" to end the Russia-Ukraine war that could encompass the entire European continent. His remarks followed a private White House meeting with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev, who had previously attended an event with Ukrainian representatives hosted by First Lady Melania Trump.

Trump Hints At 'Big Agreement' To End War Speaking to reporters after his White House meeting, Trump confidently asserted that a massive, continental-scale peace agreement is on the cards. He expressed high expectations for the emerging deal, stating he anticipates a major breakthrough that will leave "everyone" thrilled. While he declined to share specific details of his private discussion with Russian envoy Dmitriev, Trump stated that the scope of the negotiations stretches far beyond the two warring nations.

"I'm just telling you, there's going to be an agreement. It's going to be a big agreement, and its going to involve more than Ukraine. It's going to be a very big. It's going to involve more than Ukraine. And I could even say it might involve all of Europe. It’s going to be a big, beautiful agreement, and everyone’s going to be thrilled," Trump said.

🇺🇸🇷🇺 Trump says he met a top Putin envoy and that a Russia-Ukraine deal will involve “ALL of Europe" He called the agreement "big and beautiful," but confirmed he didn't meet with the Ukrainian delegation that day. Asked about Russia striking civilians in apartments, buses, and schools, Trump said he raises it with both sides, adding that Russia is also losing civilians. "It is a bloodbath and it has to end.” But a deal might be close. So the talks now supposedly involve all of Europe, while civilian deaths are framed as a 2-way street. Writer: Lucas https://t.co/rOHVar0DpL — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 5, 2026 ALSO READ: India's Three-Front Peace Push: Jaishankar Outlines Strategy To Bring Russia, Ukraine And Europe To Negotiating Table First Lady Calls For Lasting Ceasefire The development also comes after Melania recently hosted a special event at the White House for Russian and Ukrainian officials. She called for a longer-lasting ceasefire to help end the war. Earlier, she had successfully helped set up a temporary, six-day pause in the fighting in the town of Oleshky, located in the Kherson region.

Both Russia and Ukraine praised her for making the truce happen. During the short break in fighting, hundreds of local people who were starving and trapped under constant bombs were able to escape safely. At the event, Melania said that saving innocent lives is more important than the disagreements of war, and she hopes this rescue inspires a bigger peace deal. This meeting was unusual because it brought top officials from both sides together in a friendly setting, away from their official peace talks that have been stuck without success since last year.

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