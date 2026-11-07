US President Donald Trump on Saturday named longtime aide Stephen Miller as his chief of staff At White House, replacing Susie Wiles days after Republicans' Midterms polls defeat. Trump announced that Miller was replacing Wiles as White House chief of staff.

Miller, who is a dogged defender of Trump and his "America First" principles, has built a deep and sophisticated understanding of a President's executive power and how the federal government operates, portending a potential burst of executive actions in the final two years of Trump's presidency.

ALSO READ: Another Trump Assassination Plot Foiled: US Secret Service Arrests Armed Man Outside White House The US President is on a streak of changing his administration since Republicans lost control of Congress in the midterm elections. On Friday, Indian-American Harmeet Kaur Dhillon has resigned as the US Assistant Attorney General and head of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, becoming the first senior official to leave the Trump administration after midterms elections rout.

President Trump is the most transformative political leader in American History — and he has single-handedly saved America from those who would destroy it. It has been the privilege of my lifetime to have served on his team from Day One, and I am honored beyond words to serve as his White House Chief of Staff. I want to thank the incomparable Susie Wiles for her years of devoted service to the President and the Country, and for her friendship. The mission now is more clear than ever: Fight with all of our soul to support our President and defend this magnificent Republic. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) November 6, 2026 ALSO READ: Trump's Midterm Setback: Will Democrats Shift Washington's Approach Towards India And Pakistan? Miller Thanks Trump After Being Promoted

Miller, in an X post, thanked Trump and Wiles after he was promoted as the Chief of Staff at the White House. "Trump said Stephen Miller was replacing Wiles as White House chief of staff. The US President is on a streak of changing his administration since Republicans lost control of Congress in the midterm elections. President Trump is the most transformative political leader in American History — and he has single-handedly saved America from those who would destroy it," he praised the President in his post.

"It has been the privilege of my lifetime to have served on his team from Day One, and I am honoured beyond words to serve as his White House Chief of Staff. I want to thank the incomparable Susie Wiles for her years of devoted service to the President and the Country, and for her friendship," he added.

Miller asserted that the mission now is clearer than ever: Fight with all of our soul to support our President and defend this magnificent Republic. What Susie Wiles Said On Leaving White House Job Expressing her gratitude towards the President on the last day of her job at the White House, Wiles said she was grateful for the extraordinary people she had the privilege of working alongside. Wiles said that while her role might change, her commitment to the President and the mission will not.

"Today is my last day as White House Chief of Staff. Serving President Trump in the White House has been the honour of a lifetime. I’m so proud to have been a part of what we’ve accomplished together, from securing our border and cutting taxes to strengthening our economy and putting America First," her post on X read.

"More than anything, I’m grateful for the extraordinary people I’ve had the privilege of working alongside. While my role may be changing, my commitment to the President and the mission never will," she added. Today is my last day as White House Chief of Staff. Serving President Trump in the White House has been the honour of a lifetime. I’m so proud to have been a part of what we’ve accomplished together from securing our border and cutting taxes to strengthening our economy and putting America First. More than anything, I’m grateful for the extraordinary people I’ve had the privilege of working alongside. While my role may be changing, my commitment to the President and the mission never will. — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles47) November 6, 2026 Who Is Stephen Miller? Miller, who is considered a key architect of the administration's hardline immigration policies, is one of Trump's closest and longest-serving advisers. He joined his long-shot 2016 presidential campaign as a speechwriter. He currently serves as White House deputy chief of staff for policy and oversees a broad portfolio, though he is best known for his role in Trump's immigration policy. He has been a major part of the Trump administration's anti-fraud task force targeting benefit programs and a decision to suspend Microsoft and others from a green card program. He also served as homeland security adviser at the White House, giving him a perch from which to coordinate with other agencies across the government. Miller was a veteran Senate aide who worked for former Sen Jeff Sessions, R-Ala, before he joined Trump's nascent presidential campaign in 2016. Sessions was the first senator to endorse Trump in his first run and later served as his attorney general.

(With Agencies Inputs) You May Also Like To Watch