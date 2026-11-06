Several television stations across Europe were forced to evacuate and suspend their programming on Friday following a series of bomb threats. Broadcasters including Ireland's RTÉ, Britain's Sky, and Bulgaria's Nova TV received threat emails, but no bombs were found at any of the affected locations.

The threats caused major operational disruptions. At RTÉ, live broadcasts were suspended for up to three hours and replaced by music and a pre-recorded message.

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Threat Emails Claimed Responsibility For Recent Flight Disruptions

Emails sent to Nova TV and RTÉ warned of explosive devices set to detonate within 45 minutes.

"We want the whole world to know about us, which is why one of our operatives has planted an explosive device in your building. It will detonate in 45 minutes. The clock is ticking," the email read.

The emails were titled "MESSAGE TO THE WEST" and were signed under the name "Mikhail Andropov" with a message claiming the author was one of the leaders of the group responsible for recent flight hoaxes across Europe.

"But this is only the beginning. What happened this week is just a small part of what awaits Europe in the near future," the message added.

The email sender's surname matches that of Yuri Andropov, former General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union. The email's title, "Message to the West," matches the title of Andropov's biography, "A New Challenge to the West."

Authorities stated that it was unclear whether this indicates Russian involvement or an effort to point the finger at Moscow.

Links To Flight Disruptions And Cyber Incidents

The newsroom threats follow a series of recent hoax bomb threats that disrupted passenger flights across Serbia, Finland, Spain, and other nations, leading to forced diversions and emergency security sweeps. These incidents also coincide with heightened concern over recent cyberattacks on European supermarkets.