While people on Earth prepare for Diwali with fireworks and decorative lights, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla has shared a view of a natural light show unfolding high above the planet. A video recorded during his time in space captures flashes of lightning illuminating clouds over Earth, offering a striking perspective of the phenomenon from orbit.

Shukla shared the footage on X on Friday, November 6, as part of his Dhanteras greetings. The video shows repeated flashes of lightning against the dark backdrop of Earth, creating a display that bears a resemblance to fireworks. The astronaut said the sight caught his attention while he was looking down at the planet from space.

VIDEO: Diwali has always held a special place in my heart and has been my favourite festival for as long as I can remember. There is something about the magic of lights, the sparkle and the fireworks that fills me with a sense of wonder and joy. While in space, I captured this video and couldn’t help noticing the flashes of lightning dancing across the Earth below. Looking down from space, they reminded me of nature’s very own fireworks — a beautiful, unexpected reminder that the universe has its own way of celebrating light. It felt particularly special to come across this sight, and I couldn’t think of a more fitting day to share it. Wishing all my friends and their families a very Happy Dhanteras. May this festive season fill your homes and hearts with light, happiness, good health and prosperity. #shux #space #shubhanshushukla #india #axiom4 — Shubhanshu Shukla (@gagan_shux) November 6, 2026 The footage offers a glimpse of how weather phenomena appear from the vantage point of space. Unlike the fireworks lighting up neighbourhoods during Diwali, the flashes in the video are natural lightning strikes occurring within cloud systems. ALSO READ: Voting Beyond Earth: Indian-Origin Astronaut Anil Menon Makes History, Casts Vote In US Midterm Polls From Space | WATCH

Shukla compared the spectacle to nature's own fireworks, writing, "While in space, I captured this video and couldn’t help noticing the flashes of lightning dancing across the Earth below. Looking down from space, they reminded me of nature’s very own fireworks."

He added that witnessing the scene was particularly special and that he could not think of a more fitting day to share it. Shubhanshu Shukla's Historic Journey To The International Space Station Shukla's video also brings attention to the unique views available to astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS). He travelled to space as part of the Axiom-4 mission, which launched on June 25, 2025. He spent around 18 days aboard the ISS, becoming the first Indian astronaut to visit the orbiting laboratory.

He was also the second Indian to travel to space after Rakesh Sharma, who flew aboard the Soviet spacecraft Soyuz T-11 in 1984. During the Axiom-4 mission, Shukla participated in several scientific experiments and activities aboard the space station. The experience gave him an opportunity to observe Earth from an orbital perspective and capture images and videos of sights that are rarely seen by people on the ground. Sharing the video, Shukla spoke about his connection with the festival, describing Diwali as his favourite celebration since childhood. "Diwali has always held a special place in my heart and has been my favourite festival for as long as I can remember," he wrote, adding that the lights, sparkle and fireworks fill him with wonder and joy. ALSO READ: Astronauts Land On Jaipur Road? Residents Stage Unique Protest Against Potholes, Waterlogging | Watch He also extended Dhanteras wishes to his friends and their families, hoping the festive season would bring happiness, good health and prosperity to their homes. His post brought together two different spectacles associated with light: the fireworks people look forward to during Diwali and the lightning that can be seen illuminating the Earth from space.